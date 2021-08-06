Ford Experts Give Advice on What to Know Before Lifting the 2021 Bronco SUV

With the 2021 Ford Bronco finally out in the open, with production in full swing and the first deliveries already taken care of, it’s time to move to the next level. And, for many, that would be to start modifying their brand-new SUV.
Fans of the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco SUV had to wait no less than a year from the moment of its official introduction back in July 2020 to the happy times when the vehicles started churning out the Ford MAP (Michigan Assembly Plant) factory gates. So, it’s only logical they had enough time to imagine all sorts of personalization options.
Since we are dealing with a legendary off-road nameplate, it’s only logical that many owners will seek to enhance the native abilities of the Bronco even further. And chief among the possible modifications would be a lift kit for the suspension, or so reckon the good folks over at the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube.
Blue Oval fans probably know this Ford dealership in Birmingham, Alabama a little bit better by now thanks to their constant social media presence with instructive tidbits on both the Bronco and other hot stuff, such as the 2022 Maverick bite-sized pickup truck. After all, these are the same folks that were crazy/confident enough to help The Bronco Nation fit 37-inch tires on a non-Sasquatch 4-Door just to see if the SUV will cope.
Yes, all the advice helps them with their business. After all, the company has a dealership but also includes an aftermarket presence through their TCcustoms subsidiary. But we feel it’s a win-win situation because the host, Mitchell S. Watts (who is going to trade in a lifted 2017 Raptor for a new Bronco soon), has a way of touching some of the most important points for the aficionados.
On this occasion, he also enlisted the help of a colleague to discuss the ten things to know before starting a lift kit project on the 2021 Bronco. And we feel they strike gold again because most of the instructions (save for the specific parts that are built specifically for the Broncos) can be used for lifting just about any SUV or pickup truck out there.
