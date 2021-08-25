Rare 1970 Ford Mustang Convertible Parked on the Mountain Begs to Get Back on the Road

5 Ford Mustang Ice White Is Just an Appearance Package, Brings Vintage Back in Fashion

Ford introduced a series of styling improvements on the Mustang for model year 1970 in an attempt to boost sales from the previous version, though all these efforts didn’t pay off, with the production eventually declining substantially from close to 300,000 cars to just a little over 190,000 units. 10 photos



The convertible, on the other hand, was one of the slowest-selling versions in 1970, and the American carmaker ended up building only approximately 7,600 units.



One of them is right here in front of your eyes, though as you can easily figure out by just checking out the photos, it has clearly seen better days.



While it does seem like it’s enjoying the fresh air of the mountain, this Mustang looks like it’s been sitting for quite some time, so obviously, it needs major fixes, including serious bodywork repairs. Few specifics have been provided, though we do know there’s a 302 (4.9-liter) V8 under the hood, yet we’re not being told if it’s still working or, at least, if it’s turning over by hand.



The



The Facebook seller states the obvious and explains the car needs a full restoration, though they do guarantee there's minimal rust on this Mustang, which is definitely good news for someone willing to bring it back on the road.

Other than that, the price of this Mustang isn't necessarily the most compelling, as the owner expects to get $7,000 for the car. This is certainly ambitious, especially given its current condition and the lack of information, so if you're truly interested in buying the car, an in-person inspection is definitely recommended.

