Meet Sojourner, a Tiny Home That Expands to Reveal a Spacious Interior

This tiny home was designed to provide owners the ultimate freedom, offering a comfortable space that can be taken on the road anytime. It’s the first high-quality tiny house made by Australia-based Häuslein, a builder that has been around since 2018.
The name given to this mobile habitat emphasizes its free spirit. Sojourner is meant to be a getaway, a break from the journey. It perfectly captures the element of temporariness, letting the owners stop and move at their own pace, all while enjoying the comfort of home.
Built atop a galvanized heavy-duty trailer chassis, Sojourner measures 8 meters (26 ft) in length and offers 29 sq meters (312 sq ft) of interior space. It might not sound like much, but this house is packed with amenities. It can actually sleep up to four people, and it’s designed to offer the utmost comfort.
The living room has an L-shaped couch positioned in front of a 43-inch TV. Underneath the TV are installed several shelves for storage. If you think that there's not much room, to begin with, well, the team from Häuslein came up with a design solution that instantly expands the living area: slide-outs. We’re used to seeing slide-outs on RVs, but this clever solution is starting to grow on some tiny home builders as well. With the lounge fully expanded, Sojourner allows dwellers to fully enjoy a spacious living room.
Next to this area is the kitchen, which comes complete with a fixed breakfast bar, a dishwasher, a sink, a full-size fridge, oven and stove, and plenty of drawers and cupboards. Of course, it also includes a pantry, a microwave, and a retractable range hood.
The bathroom, which was designed as a multi-purpose area, is separated from the rest of the house by a timber door. It has a generous wardrobe with hanging space, drawers, and a space made for the laundry basket with an opening above that connects to the loft for easy access. Then you have a washing machine, a sink, a full-size shower, and a flush toilet.
Sojourner has two other layouts available. The main difference is that one doesn’t have the slide-out lounge, and the other has stairs that lead to the loft instead of a ladder.
The company says that it has designed Sojourner as a flexible home that can be used as a permanent living space that offers all the comfort and freedom that you need, or it can be simplified and turned into an office or studio. It also includes solar and water collection systems, so you can choose to live off-the-grid.
Pricing for this adorable model starts at $117,810. While Häuslein doesn’t offer full custom builds, people can customize certain aspects of their future home. You can check the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of Sojourner.
