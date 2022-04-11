The Black Pig Is a Gorgeous Bus House With Awesome Secrets

Tiny living has really taken off in recent years, what with the restrictions imposed by the ongoing health crisis, the housing crisis, and heightened environmental awareness. For many people, investing in a tiny home, RV, or some sort of conversion is more practical, if not altogether more desirable, than the idea of having to pay rent or monthly installments for a house.
There are downsides to downsizing too, and they include the fact that you will have to adjust to a new way of living. Downsizing is a goal, but not everyone is cut out for it. While many tiny houses are really putting a strain on the concept of tiny living in a bid to offer a slightly larger floor space, The Black Pig seems to be able to do that, paradoxically in a compact footprint.
The Black Pig is a bus house, one that seems to have been a fixture back on the Original Gypsy Fair in New Zealand, back in the 1990s, when it was with the original owners, Kathy and Larry. Also then, it was converted from a motorhome into a fifth-wheel, and under Rachel and Greig’s ownership, lost all mobility. The Black Pig may still have wheels, but they never roll anywhere: the tiny sits on a piece of land the couple owns, has a permanent add-on in a back veranda, and is fully hooked to the grid.
automotive upcycling. It offers three bedrooms for the entire family, one for the parents and two for the kids, a spacious lounge that can become a guest bedroom if need be, a full kitchen, and a small bathroom. The interior is 15 square meters (161.5 square feet), which is not a lot, but it sure feels like it.
The video below is a tour of the tiny house, and perhaps the best way to fully appreciate just how much functionality is packed inside such a compact footprint. The wooden deck has fold-down screens and, as a secret treat, two bathtubs hidden in the floor. Since the house is located on top of a hill near Taupo Bay Beach in New Zealand, it’s relatively isolated, so you could skinny-dip at night without being seen.
The interior is entirely done in timber, so it has a certain nautical or log cabin feel to it. You enter into the kitchen, which has a dining table for four and the full gamut of appliances: oven, burner and refrigerator, as well as a copper sink, storage and plenty of cooking surface. Stain-glass windows add an extra touch of personality to this area.
What was once a bedroom was converted into a spacious lounge, which also serves as a kids’ playroom. If need be, this space can offer sleeping for a guest. Additional storage is included under sofas, in stepping stairs and the dining benches. A wood-burning stove is enough to heat up the place in winter, the couple says.
incredibly small, comparatively speaking. Still, it has a shower, a sink with vanity and a composting toilet and, outside it, is a small laundry area with a washing machine and a secondary, larger sink.
At the other end of the house is one small bedroom for a child, with the other right on top: the parents call it the ultimate, reinterpreted bunk bed, and it’s a rarity in tiny houses. They’re both small but they offer plenty of functionality for what they were designed to do, including wardrobe, and shelving for books and toys.
Up above is pop-up extension housing the parents’ bedroom, with a queen-size bed, a small desk area, and plenty of space to move about. The walls fold down, a feature that comes in handy when the wind picks up, and was definitely most useful back in the day when the conversion still roamed the country. It can get a bit chillier in the winter, but according to Rachel, it’s nothing an extra blanket or a water bottle can’t solve; in fact, the walls are insulated, so they do keep some of the warmth inside. It’s like sleeping in a tent, but fancier, Greig chimes in.
Tiny house dreams are made of this.
