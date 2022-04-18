Oil Tycoon Sells His Brand-New $63 Million Superyacht After One Year

While some superyachts can stay on the market for years before finding a new owner, others quickly move from one billionaire to another, despite their price tag. It’s not uncommon for wealthy owners to go for an even shinier new toy after barely getting a chance to enjoy the previous one.
The name says it all – Cloud 9 was born to become the ultimate pleasure craft for blissful vacations in the most wonderful locations. From the start, it had everything it needed to be a total success – built by a world-famous shipyard, with an exterior and interior created by acclaimed Italian designers, it featured the best of everything.
The 201-foot (61.5 meters) superyacht was delivered to its first owner just last year. It was the first hull of Sanlorenzo’s 62Steel series. According to the Italian brand, the metal yachts in this range blend a classic design with technical innovations and an ingenious layout that would typically be found on much bigger models.
The exterior created by Francesco Paszkowski and the interior envisioned by Margherita Casprini refined the idea of a metallic, masculine look. The owner’s suite stands out – situated on its own deck, it unfolds over 2,314 square feet (215 square meters), offering stunning 180-degree views thanks to the full-height windows and island berth. In addition to his-and-her bathrooms, a private study, and a walk-in wardrobe, sliding glass doors lead to the owner’s private terrace with a swimming pool and a lounging area.
Cloud 9 was allegedly built for the Syrian-born British businessman Ayman Asfari, who built his fortune through Petrofac, an oilfield services giant. According to Forbes, the billionaire enjoys spending a lot of time onboard his yacht, on the French Riviera.
But if he was indeed this superyacht’s initial owner, he seems to be ready for the next one. Burgess Yachts announced the sale of this almost-new vessel, with a last known asking price of €59 million ($63.6 million). Described as a Sanlorenzo repeat client, the mogul most likely has his eyes on a new model. In the world of the super-rich, luxury toys come and go, with ease.
The 201-foot (61.5 meters) superyacht was delivered to its first owner just last year. It was the first hull of Sanlorenzo’s 62Steel series. According to the Italian brand, the metal yachts in this range blend a classic design with technical innovations and an ingenious layout that would typically be found on much bigger models.
The exterior created by Francesco Paszkowski and the interior envisioned by Margherita Casprini refined the idea of a metallic, masculine look. The owner’s suite stands out – situated on its own deck, it unfolds over 2,314 square feet (215 square meters), offering stunning 180-degree views thanks to the full-height windows and island berth. In addition to his-and-her bathrooms, a private study, and a walk-in wardrobe, sliding glass doors lead to the owner’s private terrace with a swimming pool and a lounging area.
Cloud 9 was allegedly built for the Syrian-born British businessman Ayman Asfari, who built his fortune through Petrofac, an oilfield services giant. According to Forbes, the billionaire enjoys spending a lot of time onboard his yacht, on the French Riviera.
But if he was indeed this superyacht’s initial owner, he seems to be ready for the next one. Burgess Yachts announced the sale of this almost-new vessel, with a last known asking price of €59 million ($63.6 million). Described as a Sanlorenzo repeat client, the mogul most likely has his eyes on a new model. In the world of the super-rich, luxury toys come and go, with ease.