2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR With Low Mileage Can Redefine Your Conception of Fast

It’s exquisite, agile and ridiculously powerful, but all this goodness comes at a pretty intimidating cost.
With its lightweight construction and astonishing power output figures, MV Agusta’s unrelenting Brutale 1000 RR is nothing short of a damn missile! It comes to life thanks to a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four engine that packs dual overhead camshafts, four radial valves per cylinder and a humungous compression ratio of 13.4:1.
The mill is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed cassette-type gearbox, which keeps the bike’s rear wheel spinning by means of a drive chain. When measuring the fuel-injected titan’s peak horsepower digits at the crank, you’ll end up with 208 ruthless ponies in the neighborhood 13,000 rpm.
At around 11,000 revs, this bad boy is able to deliver as much as 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) of twisting force. The Brutale 1000 RR can sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a little over 3.1 seconds, and it will ultimately reach a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph) – if you’re brave or crazy enough to push it to the absolute limit, that is.
A chromium-molybdenum trellis skeleton is tasked with holding everything in place, and it sits on a full suite of Ohlins suspension modules. These come in the forms of TiN-coated NIX EC upside-down forks at the front and a fully-adjustable EC TTX monoshock at the rear end.
Up north, braking duties are managed by a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop carries a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor that’s mated to a two-piston caliper. Finally, Agusta’s two-wheeled warrior weighs 410 pounds (186 kg) dry.
This article’s photo gallery shows a 2021 model with approximately 2,600 miles (4,200 km) under its belt, sporting the original Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires that came from the factory. As you’re reading these paragraphs, the Brutale is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will stay listed until Friday, April 29.
The mill is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed cassette-type gearbox, which keeps the bike’s rear wheel spinning by means of a drive chain. When measuring the fuel-injected titan’s peak horsepower digits at the crank, you’ll end up with 208 ruthless ponies in the neighborhood 13,000 rpm.
At around 11,000 revs, this bad boy is able to deliver as much as 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) of twisting force. The Brutale 1000 RR can sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a little over 3.1 seconds, and it will ultimately reach a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph) – if you’re brave or crazy enough to push it to the absolute limit, that is.
A chromium-molybdenum trellis skeleton is tasked with holding everything in place, and it sits on a full suite of Ohlins suspension modules. These come in the forms of TiN-coated NIX EC upside-down forks at the front and a fully-adjustable EC TTX monoshock at the rear end.
Up north, braking duties are managed by a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop carries a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor that’s mated to a two-piston caliper. Finally, Agusta’s two-wheeled warrior weighs 410 pounds (186 kg) dry.
This article’s photo gallery shows a 2021 model with approximately 2,600 miles (4,200 km) under its belt, sporting the original Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires that came from the factory. As you’re reading these paragraphs, the Brutale is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will stay listed until Friday, April 29.