“Pioneer of Belfast” Hits the Waves as the Largest Electric Foiling Vessel in the World

Combining foil technology with an electric powertrain for zero-emissions is a growing trend for various types of boats, from racing ones to passenger ferries. Pioneer of Belfast claims to be not only the first of its kind in the commercial workboat sector, but also the largest electric foiling vessel in the world.
Iain Percy, a double Olympic sailing gold medalist, is the chief executive of Artemis Technologies, a company that was born as a spin-off from the Artemis Racing America’s Cup team. Experts from different fields, including motorsport and aerospace, are part of the team that wants to become a leader in sustainable boat building.
This electric foiling workboat is indeed a pioneer for both the company and this specific sector. The prototype hit the waves for the first time on Belfast Lough, close to the company’s manufacturing facility at Belfast Harbor. Measuring 11.5 meters (37.7 feet), the watercraft is equipped with the Artemis eFoiler system that makes it fly above the water, while using much less energy than conventional boats. Plus, it benefits from what the builder claims to be a high-speed recharging system.
Prior to this, the company completed digital twin simulations using the Pioneer of Belfast and its conventional counterpart. But even they knew what to expect on the first day of real-world testing, “the performance and ride comfort was still mind blowing,” said Percy. Despite the strong wind and rough sea conditions, the 100% electric boat still proved a remarkable performance.
The Pioneer of Belfast prototype will continue to undergo sea trials, as the team assesses multiple factors such as energy consumption at different speeds, wake creation, ride comfort, and performance in challenging weather conditions. The goal is to kick off production soon, and it won’t stop there. This will pave the way for several other high-speed, emissions-free vessels built by Artemis Technologies/
