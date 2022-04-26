Sunseeker’s Highly-Anticipated 100 Yacht Hits the Water, Gears Up for Sea Trials

British shipyard Sunseeker has recently launched the first hull in the 100 Yacht series. The 100-footer touched the water for the first time at the shipyard’s Poole Harbour facility earlier this month. Now, the vessel is getting ready for sea trials. Once it completes its sea trials, the yacht will head to its new owners later this year.
The 100 Yacht stays true to the aggressive style we’ve been used to seeing on Sunseeker’s yachts. It features dynamic lines and a three-dimensional look, offering incredible space onboard. The 22-foot (6.7-meter) beam expands interior volume significantly, making the vessel seem considerably larger.
At the fore, it has plenty of entertainment and relaxation areas. The expansive flybridge provides walk-around access from bow to stern, while the central flybridge offers L-shaped seating, a wet bar, and space for a spa bath. There are also two unique seating layouts on the foredeck, each with a cinema screen.
The 100 Yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of five. The owner’s full-beam master suite is positioned on the main deck, and it features floor-to-ceiling windows that let natural light fill the whole space. It also has a glass atrium door forward that leads to a private terrace.
Performance-wise, the yacht gets its power from MTU 12V 2000 M96X or MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, and it will be capable of reaching a top speed of 29 knots (33 mph/ 54 kph). When cruising at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph), it can cover 1,496-mile (2,408-km) distances.
The vessel will soon begin sea trials ahead of its delivery into the Mediterranean this summer.
“Our project team has worked incredibly hard to present the first build and prepare the vessel for initial sea trials and testing. The second hull is following in close succession and our teams are now busy building multiple 100 Yacht orders for delivery in 2022 and beyond; it’s been a remarkable success,” commented Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International.
At the fore, it has plenty of entertainment and relaxation areas. The expansive flybridge provides walk-around access from bow to stern, while the central flybridge offers L-shaped seating, a wet bar, and space for a spa bath. There are also two unique seating layouts on the foredeck, each with a cinema screen.
The 100 Yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of five. The owner’s full-beam master suite is positioned on the main deck, and it features floor-to-ceiling windows that let natural light fill the whole space. It also has a glass atrium door forward that leads to a private terrace.
Performance-wise, the yacht gets its power from MTU 12V 2000 M96X or MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, and it will be capable of reaching a top speed of 29 knots (33 mph/ 54 kph). When cruising at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph), it can cover 1,496-mile (2,408-km) distances.
The vessel will soon begin sea trials ahead of its delivery into the Mediterranean this summer.
“Our project team has worked incredibly hard to present the first build and prepare the vessel for initial sea trials and testing. The second hull is following in close succession and our teams are now busy building multiple 100 Yacht orders for delivery in 2022 and beyond; it’s been a remarkable success,” commented Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International.