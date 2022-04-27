Danish Millionaire Parts With His Eco-Friendly Luxury Yacht After Decades

Not all luxury yachts are about lavish exotic vacations without any environmental concerns. Long before the current trend of making all boats greener, this sailing yacht owned by a Danish billionaire proved that premium comfort can coexist with a neutral environmental footprint.
The Ree sailing yacht is one of those models that turn heads despite their age. It was built in 1995 by the Italian shipyard Valdettaro, proving to be one of its most successful models – more than a dozen Valdettaro 112 vessels were built, and all are still very popular on the charter market.
It’s simply named after its owner, Karsten Ree. One of the richest people in Denmark, he owned a successful classified ad paper, called The Blue Newspaper, which he later sold to eBay for more than $2 billion. The family boat would later be managed by his son, Christian. “The new generation sees yachts as benchmarks of power and prestige but for us it has always been about getting from A to B in a steady and environmentally friendly way,” he told Boat International.
The 112-foot (34 meters) yacht designed by Laurent Giles is surprisingly spacious for its size. Its extended pilothouse allows up to 12 people to enjoy al-fresco dining, in addition to a stylish lounge area. The owner’s stateroom is also luxurious, including a King-size walk-around bed, a large flat screen TV with premium surround system, and a large bathroom with twin sinks and a walk-in shower. The other four cabins allow flexible configuration and can sleep up to eight guests.
A very successful charter yacht, Ree has undergone several refits that kept it in great shape. It was important for its owners that it would have a reduced environmental impact, which is why energy consumption is kept in check, and the yacht makes its own water. According to Christian Ree, their family boat was “rewarded as the most environmentally conscious yacht” by the Charter Yacht Brokers Association.
Ree will now begin a new journey in its long career. The Italian luxury yacht was recently sold through Camper & Nicholsons. Its last known asking price was almost $2 million (€1.8 million). Yachts like these continue to show that luxury can go hand in hand with sustainability and a positive environmental impact.
