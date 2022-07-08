Manchester City Owner’s New Luxury Toy Is One of the World’s Top Five Superyachts

What could be better than taking delivery of your brand-new toy just in time for the summer season? Especially when that toy happens to be one of the world’s biggest luxury superyachts at the moment, custom-built for its famous owner.
Sheikh Mansour is no stranger to the beauty of superyachts. Many years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio was spending his vacation on board Mansour’s Topaz, a nearly $700 million floating palace that was considered the world’s fifth largest private yacht at the time. It seems that the billionaire owner of Manchester City FC, and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, wanted to keep the tradition going – his alleged brand-new yacht is considered the fourth-largest one in the world, according to the Sun, and it cost him $509 million.
The superyacht named “Blue” was officially launched a few days ago, and it was later revealed that Mansour is apparently the lucky owner. The name does indicate a connection to Mansour’s Premiere League champion team. And the floating mansion’s features are fit for a billionaire. At 525 feet (160 meters) it’s currently one of the world’s top five superyachts in terms of size. To give you an idea of its grandeur, imagine that it could fit the club’s entire 55,000-seat stadium, as the Sun points out.
It’s no surprise that Blue was built by the prestigious Lurssen at its shipyard in Bremen, Germany. The brand is known for having delivered both the world’s largest superyacht (the infamous Dilbar, with a 15,917 GT) and the longest one (the 590.5 feet/180 meters Azzam). Now, the beautiful Blue is joining that prestigious club, boasting enough room for almost 50 guests, and four spacious decks dedicated to pure fun. It has not just one, but two helipads, and it’s able to hit 19 knots (21.8 mph/35 kph).
It hasn’t yet been confirmed whether Blue will also be available as a luxury charter superyacht or whether the sports billionaire wants to keep this beauty to himself. More details will probably be revealed as the young Blue starts traveling to the most exclusive locations in the world.
