Sir Rod Stewart Goes Out Filling Potholes So He Can Get His Ferrari Through

If you want something done, it’s best that you do it yourself. This isn’t a lyric in a Rod Stewart song, but it could be, because the legendary singer came out himself this last weekend to fix potholes on a road outside his mansion in Harlow, Essex.
Sir Rod Stewart may be 77 years of age and a bona fide celebrity, but he’s not the kind of guy who would say no to a job just because it means he’d have to get his hands dirty. If said job touches on another old passion of his, driving cars, then you can be sure he will do it.
This past weekend, Stewart and a bunch of friends came out to fix potholes on a road that also leads to his mansion in Essex. The singer posted two videos of himself shoveling gravel into the giant craters on the side road, and took the time to explain why he chose to take action. The reason is simple and, to many readers, probably painfully familiar: no one else was doing it.
“People are bashing their cars up,” Stewart says for the camera, as the footage shows a wheel cover stuck in the mud. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire.”
That seems like a good enough reason on its own, but Stewart is fully honest about his motivation: owning a mansion and an enviable fleet of expensive cars that you can’t drive on the road to and from said mansion is not an ideal situation. Well, he doesn’t put it in as many words, but that’s the general takeaway. “My Ferrari can’t go through here at all,” he explains. “So me and the boys thought we’d come here and do it ourselves.”
That’s a refreshing and unexpected attitude from an A-lister. Here are the videos.
This past weekend, Stewart and a bunch of friends came out to fix potholes on a road that also leads to his mansion in Essex. The singer posted two videos of himself shoveling gravel into the giant craters on the side road, and took the time to explain why he chose to take action. The reason is simple and, to many readers, probably painfully familiar: no one else was doing it.
“People are bashing their cars up,” Stewart says for the camera, as the footage shows a wheel cover stuck in the mud. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire.”
That seems like a good enough reason on its own, but Stewart is fully honest about his motivation: owning a mansion and an enviable fleet of expensive cars that you can’t drive on the road to and from said mansion is not an ideal situation. Well, he doesn’t put it in as many words, but that’s the general takeaway. “My Ferrari can’t go through here at all,” he explains. “So me and the boys thought we’d come here and do it ourselves.”
That’s a refreshing and unexpected attitude from an A-lister. Here are the videos.