Harley-Davidson Ambassador Is Dressed for Formal Dinner, Ready for the Long Road

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy family is part of the rather short list of base models custom Harley-Davidson shops across the world (but mostly those over in Europe) like the most to tamper with. We’ve seen over the years quite a selection of aggressive, sporty, and weird interpretations, but we haven’t really seen an elegant one. Until we came across the Ambassador.
That’s the name a Polish garage called Nine Hills chose for the 2018 Fat Boy they converted a couple of years back, and which can still be found in their portfolio.
Stating that with this project it “focused not only on the visual, but most of all on the practical side,” Nine Hills brings us face to face with a dual-purpose machine of sorts, perfect for long trips across the continent, but always ready to take its rider to a formal dinner.
Playing the airbrushed black, grey and silver card, the Fat Boy was gifted with the usual complement of modifications, including the fitting of a KessTech exhaust system and an Arlen Ness air filter. The engine is still the stock one, and so are the wheels, but changes have been made to the radiator, which now boasts a Kuryakyn cover, and the double saddle, which now benefits from the addition of a backrest.
Perhaps the most striking change on something this elegant is the fitting of a pair of bags, meant to make road trips of longer duration more enjoyable.
We don’t know how much the Harley-Davidson Ambassador cost to put together, but the end result is worth a closer look and, if you happen to find it alluring enough, a call over at Nine Hills to ask for more details.
To give you a better idea of how different the Ambassador is from a stock Fat Boy, a photo of the original bike is included in the gallery.
