Tuscany Motor's 2021 Ford F-150 FTX Is a BDS-Lifted Gentleman's Truck

Although Blue Oval aficionados are currently hyped about other entries into the lineup, such as the 20121 Bronco or the 2022 Maverick, no one is neglecting the all-new F-150. Especially the aftermarket community.
With a sales track record that speaks for itself year after year, the F-Series doesn’t need an introduction anymore. And because it’s been the top-selling pickup truck line in the United States since 1977 and best overall since 1981, a lot of companies know there is a huge market for them as well. Thus, it is no wonder that aftermarket representatives quickly followed the all-new fourteenth-generation F-150 in updating their offerings.
The latest one to showcase new material based on the legend is Tuscany Motor from Indiana, a company that’s been around since 1988 and has a set goal of becoming the “undisputed leader in custom lifted truck manufacturing.” Even more so, they have the means to back their desire, since Tuscany is an Approved Special Vehicles Manufacturer of Ford and General Motors products.
So, it’s no wonder they are making late summer road trips to the undiscovered country possible with their newest release. Following July’s introduction of the 2021 Ford F-150 Blacks Ops, here comes the equally all-new 2021 Ford F-150 FTX to keep it company. Whereas the former has a menacing demeanor, the 2021 F-150 FTX has been labeled as “The Original Gentleman's Truck,” and the company promises they strive to make it better and better with each passing year (or should we say road trip season?).
A flagship offering, as always, the truck seems entirely adept at blending proven off-road capability and an aggressive lifted stance with a bit of grace in terms of styling, as well as some premium finishes. It comes with a replacement color-matched hood featuring mesh vent inserts, active air fender vents (complete with FTX badge), proprietary color-matched door cladding, a locked tonneau cover, polished chrome exhaust tips, bespoke 20-inch FTX Fire off-road wheels, a premium leather interior, as well as an exclusive front bumper design.
And that’s not all, because the new truck also promises enhanced trail capabilities thanks to the addition of a special Tuscany Suspension Lift System by BDS, Fox 2.0 Performance Series shocks, as well as the latest generation of BF Goodrich KO2 tires. Reliability is always an issue when modifying a vehicle, but Tuscany Motor covers the area as well by providing a three-year / 36,000-mile (58,000 km) warranty.
