1959 Pontiac Catalina Comes Out of the Barn After 22 Years, Gets First Wash

More on this:

1 1971 Dodge Challenger Parked for 37 Years Is an Amazing Time Capsule, Impressive Shape

2 1968 Ford Mustang Found Under a Cover After 15 Years Is a Totally Surprising Pony

3 1973 Lincoln Continental Found in a Barn Has the Full Package, One-Owner, All-Original

4 Abandoned Property With Everything Left Behind Has Vans and Trucks Hiding in the Bushes

5 Big-Block 1966 Chevy Caprice Tries to Defy Aging, Saved After Sitting for Decades