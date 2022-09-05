A Big Day in Store at the Big Go on Labor Day Monday

With the Callouts settled, the sixth and final day of the NHRA Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals rolls around on Labor Day Monday with record speeds in the books.
Coming off a disappointing loss to Steve Torrence in the inaugural Pep Boys All-Star Callout on Saturday, Brittany Force and her Monster Energy dragster team regrouped in fine fashion. In what is billed as the fastest field in drag racing history, Force emerged from the 16-car field with a double-track-record run of 3.640 seconds and 337.75 mph (543.56 kph) to the top qualifying spot. Her run broke a 3-year-old mark of 3.775 seconds set on the same strip.
Force managed a runner-up finish at Indy last year but hopes to join her father John Force and sister Ashley Force as U.S. Nationals champions at the event dubbed the Big Go. It will not come easy in a motorsport where drivers experience G-forces five times their body weight going down the strip.
Steve Torrence locked up the second spot, followed by Mike Salinas and Clay Millican, where only ten cars ran on a day that ended early because of rain.
An $80,000 richer Ron Capps continued his winning ways after taking Funny Car Callout to get his first U.S. Nationals top qualifying spot going into Monday. His first run of 3.864 seconds held up throughout the day.
A total of fourteen cars ran in the three-second zone as Funny Cars are gaining ground on the speeds of Top Fuel cars. Robert Hight, Bob Tasca III, and John Force round out the top four low qualifiers.
Greg Anderson's run of 6.567-second in Pro Stock bested teammate Dallas Glenn by just .002 seconds, followed by defending U.S. Nationals champ. Erica Enders.
Angelle Sampey found some form to keep her championship aspirations alive as she topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with her 6.978 seconds run. Aboard her Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki, Sampey is the only rider to be in the 6.7s. She can regain the championship lead over Joey Gladstone with a win on Monday.
Mike Smith is the second lowest qualifier, followed by Eddie Krawiec.
It has been a long week for everyone, but if there is any race on the NHRA calendar that teams want to win, it's the 'Big Go' at Indy.
Force managed a runner-up finish at Indy last year but hopes to join her father John Force and sister Ashley Force as U.S. Nationals champions at the event dubbed the Big Go. It will not come easy in a motorsport where drivers experience G-forces five times their body weight going down the strip.
Steve Torrence locked up the second spot, followed by Mike Salinas and Clay Millican, where only ten cars ran on a day that ended early because of rain.
An $80,000 richer Ron Capps continued his winning ways after taking Funny Car Callout to get his first U.S. Nationals top qualifying spot going into Monday. His first run of 3.864 seconds held up throughout the day.
A total of fourteen cars ran in the three-second zone as Funny Cars are gaining ground on the speeds of Top Fuel cars. Robert Hight, Bob Tasca III, and John Force round out the top four low qualifiers.
Greg Anderson's run of 6.567-second in Pro Stock bested teammate Dallas Glenn by just .002 seconds, followed by defending U.S. Nationals champ. Erica Enders.
Angelle Sampey found some form to keep her championship aspirations alive as she topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with her 6.978 seconds run. Aboard her Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki, Sampey is the only rider to be in the 6.7s. She can regain the championship lead over Joey Gladstone with a win on Monday.
Mike Smith is the second lowest qualifier, followed by Eddie Krawiec.
It has been a long week for everyone, but if there is any race on the NHRA calendar that teams want to win, it's the 'Big Go' at Indy.