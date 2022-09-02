Rare Custom 1964 Dodge D100 Barn Find, Keys Still Dangling In Ignition

This classic 1964 Dodge D100 is a two-door, two-tone color custom edition with a couple of surprise features its owner didn't expect to find.
The D series was first introduced to the general public in 1961, and production continued until 1993. During its debut, it was meant as a replacement for the C Series. Mind you, this was still before the Detroit muscle car revolution that started during the same decade, leading with examples like the Chrysler 426 CI (6.98-liter) wedge-head V8 engine.
Our shy 3-speed automatic D100 pickup truck equipped with the Chrysler A engine, also called the Plymouth engine, wasn't meant to crack open the heavens with its loud roar. It had an adequate 318 CI (5.2-liter) small-block V8 capable of outputting 200 horsepower (203-PS).
As a side note, there was a superior factory version of the 318 called the V-800 that produced 290-HP (294-PS). Only it wasn't on any kind of pickup but on the Plymouth Fury. Quick fun fact about the ‘58 Plymouth Fury, it was the star of Stephen King’s “Christine” horror novel, that later was turned into a movie.
On the outside, the stylish pickup truck comes with the era-appropriate fridge-like looking door handles that point toward the front of the car, as opposed to their usual rear orientation. They really do add to the nostalgia of it all. Unfortunately, this one only has one handle, on the driver's door.
All rust aside, though, back in its heyday, the Dodge D100 two-tone color combo was superb. The top, the wheels, and the grille were white (sometimes the front bumper, too), while the rest of the body, along with the interior cabin, was turquoise (a mixture of pale blue and green).
Truth be told, it looks great even with the rust "beauty marks" all over. But just imagine it gently rolling out of the shop with a fresh coat of paint, especially in contrast with the chrome front bumpers, which were part of this special package of the D100.
Furthermore, it also had chrome trims going from the front all the way to the back, ending in a very tasteful downward angle near the stop lights. The finder also noticed that the hub caps are not quite OEM certified, to say the least. They don't look all that beaten up, but in no shape or form are they ready to strut at a SEMA show looking like that.
The tires on the 16-inch wheels look very worn out, to the point where one would seriously doubt if they could pass a routine state police inspection. The odometer says 25,966 miles (41,788 km) on it. Now it might actually be true, or it could have gone over the 100,000 mark a couple of times and just reset the counter each time.
