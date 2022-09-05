1966 Dodge A100 Mystery Machine Has Proper V8 Power, Cartoonish as They Get

Back in 1969, two guys named Joe Ruby and Ken Spears introduced to the world something called Scooby Doo. It was an animated series featuring four youngsters (Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers), a Great Dane dog with a speech impediment, if there ever was such a thing (Scooby-Doo), and an era’s panel van called the Mystery Machine. The crew’s exploits became an instant hit, and the Universe survives in one way or another to this day.
Of interest to us is, of course, the Mystery Machine. It’s a contraption painted medium blue with green and orange graphics, and The Mystery Machine writing on both sides. It was the team’s preferred means of transportation to the various locations they needed to visit in order to debunk somewhat paranormal events, and unmask the bad guys and gals hiding behind them.
The original cartoon series did not go into as many details as to explicitly say what type of van the Mystery Machine was, and that left room in the real world for various interpretations, some successful, other less so. The latest we came across (and we’ll let you judge in which category it falls), is this here 1966 Dodge A100.
On the market for just six years, between 1964 and 1970, the A100 was meant to take on Ford’s Econoline, Volkswagen’s Type 2, and the pair of Chevy entries in this segment, the Van and Corvair Greenbier.
Dodge offered the van back then in four engine configurations, two inline-sixes and two V8s, the most potent being the 318ci (5.2-liter) rated at 210 hp. It’s this engine that powers the Mystery Machine wannabe we have here.
The original engine we mentioned earlier is still there, only it was rebuilt to work properly, and is now backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission and a Holley 4-barrel carburetor. It breathes through a polished aluminum intake and a Thrust dual exhaust system.
The power of the engine is sent to the road by means of flower-style hubcap wheels, and they also support the short wheelbase van’s body, all painted in blue and green, and flaunting the proper markings.
Inside, the A100 offers the most cartoonish design you’ll ever see, complete with front bucket seats, rear bench, and proper carpeting. Up front there are the original gauges, an LED lighting system takes care of the atmosphere, and a Kenwood AM/FM/CD/Aux stereo is handling the mood.
The van is going under the hammer with reserve, it seems, but neither the auction house nor the seller are making any public estimates as to how much the Dodge Mystery Machine is expected to fetch.
