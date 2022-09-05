1966 Dodge A100 Mystery Machine Has Proper V8 Power, Cartoonish as They Get

Back in 1969, two guys named Joe Ruby and Ken Spears introduced to the world something called Scooby Doo. It was an animated series featuring four youngsters (Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers), a Great Dane dog with a speech impediment, if there ever was such a thing (Scooby-Doo), and an era’s panel van called the Mystery Machine. The crew’s exploits became an instant hit, and the Universe survives in one way or another to this day.

