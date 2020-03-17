1957 Dodge D100 Sweptside Is the Funky Pickup of the Week

The late 1950s and most of the 1960s were a time of great turmoil for the American auto industry. Every new product from one company got an instant response from the competition, and this tit for tat game resulted in some extraordinary machines being built, some of which are still valid propositions in today's world.
In the pickup segment, the battle ranged perhaps just as fierce as in the muscle car theater. New models were rolled off the lines at high-speed, and each of them prompted quick responses from the rivals, at times even better than the product they responded to.
One of the most exciting pickups of that age was the Chevrolet Cameo Carrier. So appealing was its design, for instance, that even to this day the nameplate is revived in various custom industry interpretations.
One of Dodge's responses to the Cameo was the D100 Sweptside. Released onto the market in 1957, it blended the appeal of a pickup truck with rear fenders taken from the station wagons of that era, making it one of the most stylish offerings on the market.
Unlike the Cameo, the D100 is a much less used base in the custom world. That means that when one pops up, it's even more likely to catch the eye. And one just did.
At the Barrett-Jackson postponed Palm Beach auction (the new date is in October) one such pickup is going under the hammer.
The custom build we have here is a frame-off rebuild that resulted in a clean cut pickup, with Pacific Blue and white two-tone paint covering the body, a varnished oak box floor, and chrome wire wheels. Under the hood the pickup hides a 315 ci V8 engine of unspecified power, linked to a push-button automatic transmission.
As usual, the auction house is selling the pickup with no reserve, so there is no estimate as to how much it is going to fetch.
