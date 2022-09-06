autoevolution
2020 McLaren 620R Races Parts-Bin Built 1993 Honda Civic EG, Eats Humble Pie

6 Sep 2022, 05:22 UTC ·
Let’s face it. Honda Civic racers get a lot of hate from the rest of the automotive community for one reason – everyone believes their builds are cheap. For that reason, they are always the underdogs in the racing world. Supercar owners, on the other hand, are criticized for being boastful, skill-less pri*ks who only exist in the racing world because of their money. On the latest episode of This Vs. That Hoonigan put a 1993 K-swapped EG Civic against a 2020 McLaren 620R.
Honda Civic EG Vs 2020 McLaren 620R 15 photos
The 1993 K-swapped EG Civic belongs to Bryan from California. He admits it’s an all-throw build that was put together four days before the race. His Civic is quite impressive for a Frankenstein build.

Under the hood, it packs a K24 TSX stock bottom, allegedly putting together 650 hp (659 ps). All this power is harnessed via a 5-speed PPG Dog Box manual transmission on a front-wheel-drive platform. It’s running an eBay GTX 3582r turbo and a PLM manifold. The Civic weighs 2,300 lbs (1,043 kgs).

The 2020 McLaren 620R on the right corner belongs to Diego from San Diego. It’s a limited edition race car (homologated for the streets) with carbon fiber bits, including the roof (with air-intake snorkel), manually adjustable rear wing, and side scoops.

Under the hood, it packs a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 making 612 hp (620 ps). It has a 7-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (with inertia push)and runs on a rear-wheel-drive platform. It weighs 3,200 lbs (1,451 kgs). The 2020 McLaren 620R can bolt from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.0-seconds.

After all the glitz and show, it only comes down to one thing on Hoonigan’s This Vs. That series– racing.

The first race was a 1,000-ft head-to-head drag race. When it was time to bolt, the Honda took the first bite and won the race by half a car. The next race was a re-run (1,000 ft head-to-head). The Civic stood its ground and won again.

They did a bonus third round for fun (roll race), but we’ll let you judge the outcome in the video below.

Video thumbnail


