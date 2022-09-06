2020 McLaren 620R Races Parts-Bin Built 1993 Honda Civic EG, Eats Humble Pie

Let’s face it. Honda Civic racers get a lot of hate from the rest of the automotive community for one reason – everyone believes their builds are cheap. For that reason, they are always the underdogs in the racing world. Supercar owners, on the other hand, are criticized for being boastful, skill-less pri*ks who only exist in the racing world because of their money. On the latest episode of This Vs. That Hoonigan put a 1993 K-swapped EG Civic against a 2020 McLaren 620R.

15 photos