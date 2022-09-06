Leaked Mission: Impossible Video Shows Tom Cruise Standing on an Airborne ‘43 Biplane

Tom Cruise has lost his damn mind! That’s the general reaction to a short but heart-stopping video that’s been making the rounds online these past few days. Neither the video nor a reaction along these lines is new.
If we’re to believe exaggerated reactions online, Tom Cruise has been losing his damn mind for years, ever since he made a reputation for himself by doing his own stunts, no matter how dangerous. He’s not letting age stop him, as shown in his most recent film, Top Gun: Maverick, and as audiences will see in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.
The longstanding Mission: Impossible franchise will wrap with the next two installments, so we’re getting a two-part movie, Dead Reckoning Part One and Dead Reckoning Part Two. The very intense action scenes will more than make up for the uninspired names, as a leaked video that doubles as PSA for MI8 shows.
Buzz online has it that this video already aired at CinemaCon earlier this year, but it’s new to most fans. It’s also a must see.
It shows Cruise squatting on an airborne biplane, addressing a camera from a nearby plane. As one does. It doesn’t look like he’s tethered to anything, except for the camera rig he’s holding onto with one hand, and this makes what comes next even more scary. Director Christopher McQuarrie also flies by in another biplane, to inform Cruise that they must resume production because they’re losing light and burning fuel. The setup is that Cruise is taking some time off from shooting to invite audiences to see his movies.
That’s when Cruise stands up, still holding onto the camera rig with just one hand. Both aircraft then drop and turn to the side, so Cruise is virtually left hanging for the briefest of seconds. He’s lost his damn mind no longer seems like an exaggerated reaction, does it?
Cruise has been filming various stunts for the final two MI movies, production on which overlapped for a few months. MI8 (so Dead Reckoning Part Two) is still in production as of the time of press, and it seems like Cruise continues to outdo himself. The aircraft he’s doing it with now is a 1943 Boeing E75N1, a fixed-wing single-engine, two-seat airplane owned by Paramount Productions. The stunt is similar to one he shot last November, for MI7, this time with a yellow 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane: he climbed onto the wing, and was dangling off it as the aircraft went into nosedive.
That said, there’s little point to remembering what stunt goes where, or when Cruise did it. He says it best: See you at the movies.
Tom Cruise is about 60 and still doing things like this, this man is really insane! #MissionImpossible