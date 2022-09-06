Harley-Davidson Loud Raw Looks Just as Hardcore as Its Name Says

It’s impossible for anyone taking a wider look at the custom motorcycle scene not to have a favorite shop. For me personally, on that list is Bad Land, a Japanese crew that has delighted local customers, but also fans of remade Milwaukee machines, with custom Harleys for a number of years now.
As we cycle through the most proficient Harley customizers out there, we periodically get back to Bad Land and guess what, today is again one of the days we get to talk a bit about one of its builds. The current treat: a former 2006 Harley Davidson Night Train.
Now fittingly called Loud Raw, the bike is an entirely different beast from stock. It’s been propped on Performance Machine wheels with a stunning design, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, and that's probably where the Raw bit in its name comes from. Each wheel is shielded by custom fenders, made in-house by Bad Land and both are one-offs. The shop also put its signature on the thing’s fuel tank, wide swingarm, headlight and handlebar, and air cleaner.
The bike’s engine was left mostly unchanged, only it was gifted with a Bad Land-made exhaust system that looks right at home on this bike - that'd be the Loud side of its name. There are just a few non-Bad Land bits used on this thing, like the speedometer, which is motogadget, the LED turn signal, supplied by Kellermann, or the seat.
When work on the mechanical and aesthetic bits was over, the bike was wrapped in the garage’s usual style in lots of black, making it look particularly aggressive.
The Loud Raw was first shown in public a few years ago, and its current whereabouts are unknown. Also a mystery is the price the owner had to pay for the conversion, but that’s something that we’re used to from Bad Land, as a gentleman never tells.
