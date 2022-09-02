Harley-Davidson Blackhawk Does Not Fly, Just as Impressive as the Helicopter Namesake

As soon as one hears the term Blackhawk used in a conversation in whatever circumstance, the image of a four-blade, twin-engine helicopter comes to mind. That’s because the term, spelled Black Hawk, has become synonymous with the Sikorsky-made machine decades ago, and the two will forever be linked.
That also means that any time someone sets out to create something worthy of the name, it’d better rise to the fame and expectations of their helicopter namesake. And for what it’s worth, the modified Harley-Davidson we have here seems to fit that description.
This bike started life back in 2012 as a V-Rod and probably spent its first years in that form. When the odometer reached about 10,000 miles (16,000 km), it was sent over to a Las Vegas-based shop called Devin Diego Designs (DD), to be transformed into the Blackhawk.
Built as a one-off project, the bike comes across as an imposing build, massive yet at the same time nimble enough to hold its ground when it needs to go fast or on long journeys.
As far as we can tell, with the exception of the fitting of a Vance & Hines exhaust system, the bike’s engine was not modified in any way. Its stance on the other hand was, and that’s owed to the inclusion of a remote-controlled air ride suspension system, a 21-inch front wheel, and a 300 mm wide rear one, with all the changes needed to accommodate it.
Aside from the general idea for the build and the name for it, DD created stuff like the impressive-looking distressed brown leather seat, the chopped rear fender, and the fitting fuel tank slapped on top of the frame.
The Blackhawk is one of just two bikes listed by the shop as being for sale, but no asking price is mentioned.
