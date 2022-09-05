Harley-Davidson Keetch Racing Is Not Your Usual Milwaukee Custom, Has What It Takes

Even if you are a major fan of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles, chances are a good chunk of the many shop doing this kind of work, especially the ones over in Europe, are unknown to you. I mean, can you honestly say you are familiar with the work of a crew called Ms Artrix, or the crew itself, for that matter?
Probably not, but for all intents and purposes, we should become more familiar with it. On the market since 1995, the team says it is now working with “numerous dealerships in Italy and abroad,” and spitting out incredible custom motorcycle projects in the process.
And since we too just stumbled upon these guys, and we kind of like their work, we’ll be covering that extensively in the foreseeable future. And we’ll start with something called Harley-Davidson Keetch Racing.
The motorcycle was shown for the first time back in 2015, and its current whereabouts are unknown. It’s not a custom Harley-Davidson in the traditional sense, meaning a stock bike transformed into something else, but a two-wheeler made in-house by the shop, from the ground up.
What you see in the gallery above is an MS Artrix frame (yes, they do those too) with a rear single arm, holding a Harley-Davidson 120R engine. The unit works with the help of a Baker 6-speed transmission, and breaths through a Racing Project exhaust.
The engine sends its power to the road by means of custom wheels, with the rear one coming in at 280 mm wide. The Keetch makes use of Ohlins fork, air suspension, Brembo brakes, and Rebuffini controls, among others.
The Italian crew over at Ms Artrix does not say how much the Keetch Racing cost to put together, but as all of you know, the truly passionate, meaning the ones who have these things made, couldn’t care less about pricing.
