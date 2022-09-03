Custom S&S-Powered Bobber Makes Use of Vintage Harley Framework, Calls Itself Skin Dr.

One does not simply grow tired of looking at the custom beauties created by MB Cycles’ Martin Becker, especially if you’re into hardtail bobbers and reworked Harleys. More than two decades have passed since Martin took his bike-modding ventures to a professional level, but he’d been fond of two-wheelers ever since the age of thirteen.
That’s when the German first threw a leg over a moped, and he went on to undertake an apprenticeship as a motorcycle mechanic three years later. Then, Herr Becker embarked on a long trip in search of adventure, wishing to experience the different cultures of Southeast Asia, Nepal, and India. While heading to the state of Rajasthan on a rented Royal Enfield Bullet 500, he experienced what you might call a life-changing encounter.
Either by chance or the will of Hindu deities (whichever floats your boat), Martin came across a few locals who rode custom Enfields, and he was instantly hooked by what he saw. The remained of his time in India was spent tinkering with two Bullets he’d just bought, then it finally came time for him to return to Germany.
After countless hours dedicated to honing his skills, the man found himself gaining some serious and, may we add, well-deserved attention from the public; the rest, dear folks, is history! You might remember our previous coverages surrounding MB Cycles’ work, the most recent of which showcased a Sportster-powered bobber by the name of Sirko Sporty.
Harley-Davidson FL model – also known as a straight leg frame among aficionados.
You won’t be finding any Panhead motor within its confines. However, because Meister Becker got hold of a 93-cubic-inch (1,524cc) Shovelhead-style powerhouse from S&S. The same manufacturer also provided a Teardrop air intake system, premium ignition hardware, and a Super E carburetor to complete the package.
In the drivetrain sector, there’s a five-speed S&S transmission case packed with Andrews gears and mated to a belt primary drive. Power delivery is managed by a BDL hydraulic clutch, and the motorcycle’s burly V-twin mill exhales via custom-made pipes topped with SC-Project mufflers.
The very same Sportster also donated its handlebar, and Biltwell risers link it to the new bearer’s top clamp. Down low, you’ll spot a classy pair of laced aftermarket hoops, measuring 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the other end. MB Cycles’ mastermind had their rims enveloped in retro-style Heidenau tires, subsequently turning his attention to the brakes.
He installed a full suite of Performance Machine goodies for ample stopping power, complete with a four-piston caliper up north and a two-piston module out back. Now then, let’s wrap this up by talking about the stylish outfit worn by the Skin Dr. The fuel tank originates from a vintage NSU motorcycle, while that bobber-esque rear fender was supplied by U.S.-based Copper Smithing Co.
Martin added a boxy storage unit, fresh lighting components, and a handmade solo saddle to round everything out, but he turned to Chikos Pinstriping for the paintwork. Comprising a black base and white highlights, the color scheme seems to draw inspiration from that of classic BMW bikes – a perfect choice for such an elegant build!
