Golden Wheels and Brown Seat Make This Harley-Davidson V-Rod Look Awkward

We can say with a certain degree of confidence that in the years we’ve spent talking about custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles, we’ve learned to separate the great projects from the not-so-great ones. Knowing that beauty is a matter of taste, we do however reserve the right to say out loud when we don’t like something.
Spain-based FiberBull is one of the many Harley custom shops we’ve been covering lately here on autoevolution, and almost always their work has been highly appreciated and a pleasure to discover. But like most other shops out there, led into battle by the at times strange desires of their customers, they’re allowed the occasional slip up.
For FiberBull, at least until now (we’ve still got a long way to go until we finish the entire list of motorcycles they played with over the years), the slip-up can easily be considered this V-Rod, aptly named Golden and looking like an unsuccessful half-breed between what a true HOG rider would use and the prized possession of a kitsch lover.
It’s not necessarily the diamond-style, camel-brown seat (somewhat matching the front fork) that gives some of us an impression of bad taste. It’s how it looks when combined with the awful, gold-colored full wheels (the rear one is 300 mm wide, and the bike’s rear features all the changes needed to accommodate the modified hardware), and the gloss black spread all over everything else.
Other than that, the bike is your usual FiberBull conversion, with massages and upgraded body, new handlebars, adjustable rear suspension, and upgraded exhaust.
The bike is listed on the FiberBull website as belonging to a client, and we understand it’s for sale. No mention of the price is made, but we are warned “the sale will be made between individuals,” so the shop will have no say in this.
For FiberBull, at least until now (we’ve still got a long way to go until we finish the entire list of motorcycles they played with over the years), the slip-up can easily be considered this V-Rod, aptly named Golden and looking like an unsuccessful half-breed between what a true HOG rider would use and the prized possession of a kitsch lover.
It’s not necessarily the diamond-style, camel-brown seat (somewhat matching the front fork) that gives some of us an impression of bad taste. It’s how it looks when combined with the awful, gold-colored full wheels (the rear one is 300 mm wide, and the bike’s rear features all the changes needed to accommodate the modified hardware), and the gloss black spread all over everything else.
Other than that, the bike is your usual FiberBull conversion, with massages and upgraded body, new handlebars, adjustable rear suspension, and upgraded exhaust.
The bike is listed on the FiberBull website as belonging to a client, and we understand it’s for sale. No mention of the price is made, but we are warned “the sale will be made between individuals,” so the shop will have no say in this.