Tom Cruise Casually Hangs Upside Down on the Wing of Flying a Boeing Biplane

More on this:

1 Jennifer Connelly Got Over Her Fear of Flying Just Before Filming Top Gun 2

2 Tom Cruise Arrives at Duxford Airfield with Helicopter, Flies Away in a WWII Plane

3 This Is One of the Most Famous American Fighters Ever, It Grounded Luftwaffe in WWII

4 Tom Cruise Is Learning to Fly a Stearman Kaydet Military Plane for New Movie Stunt

5 Russian Film Crew to Beat Tom Cruise to the ISS This Week, NASA Is All Over the Launch