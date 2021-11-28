Tom Cruise Casually Hangs Upside Down on the Wing of Flying a Boeing Biplane

Few actors in Hollywood are as hard-working as Tom Cruise. Dubbed the last true action movie star in an industry that’s replacing physical stunts with CGI, Cruise seems bent on living up to his reputation.
These past couple of years have been difficult for the movie industry, but Tom Cruise kept working throughout, even during strict restrictions that forced most of his peers to some time-off. He recently wrapped the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and, as announced a while back, he’s marching through with the eighth. That the movies will shoot back to back was never a secret.
If you’re a fan of Cruise’s work or you simply assumed Cruise had already given the seventh film his best in terms of physical stunts, this one is for you. Earlier this week, the actor was spotted at Duxford Airfield in Cambridge, UK, where he took off in a Boeing biplane. Once at 2,000 feet (610 meters) high, he let himself dangle off the wing, while a production crew in another aircraft shot footage.
That plane is the same 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane Cruise was seen flying in a while back, no doubt in preparation for this daredevil stunt. The embedded tweet from Fox News below has more photos of it: at points, Cruise was hanging upside down on the wing, while at another, the aircraft flipped and he was sitting upright on the wing, almost casual-like.
For safety reasons (duh), Cruise was secured to the aircraft with a harness. This doesn’t take anything from his accomplishment, or the fact that he remains the one actor in Hollywood who’s bold enough to risk it all for a convincing stunt. Or reckless enough, it’s a matter of perspective.
As for the story behind this new aircraft stunt, it will be another while until we get it. As of the time of press, Mission: Impossible 7 is coming out in theaters in September 2022, while the eighth movie won’t be out until July 2023.
