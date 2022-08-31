Tom Cruise's 1984 Nissan 300ZX Race Car Is Up for Grabs

Tom Cruise is one of the world’s highest-grossing box office stars of all time. Hollywood economist Edward Jay Epstein described him as "one of the most powerful forces in Hollywood."
Besides his work as an A-list actor and producer, Cruise has quite a few skills.
He managed to impress race car driver David Coulthard while doing 24 laps in a Red Bull F1 car some years ago, hitting 181 mph (291 km/h) around the track – just 4 miles shy of Coulthard’s best on that day. But that’s probably among the easiest things he can do. He’s had a flying license since 1994, can fly jets, do helicopter loops and rolls, and does his own movie stunts.
Pretty impressive for a Hollywood actor, don’t ya think?
But there’s more to it. His driving skills might have to do with him being an actual race driver in the 80s. He was part of Paul Newman and Bob Sharp’s team during the 1988 season, driving a Nissan 300ZX in various Sports Car Club of America races. That Nissan can now be yours, as it’s currently listed on Bring a Trailer.
According to the listing, the car has presumably been kept in a scrapyard for several years before the current owner got his hands on it, and was repainted in 2006. It’s sitting on 15” alloy wheels and rocking a #70 red, white, and blue Canon / Planters livery, though there’s some corrosion present on the front-drive side rocker panel.
The car is powered by a 3.0-liter V6, which has been reportedly tweaked with Jim Wolf Technologies camshafts, along with an HKS exhaust and ignition system. Gear shifting is done via a 5-speed manual.
Inside you’ll find red and black vinyl 3A Racing bucket seats which you can strap yourself to via the Stroud multi-point harnesses. In total, the 1984 Nissan 300ZX has been driven around for about 5,100 miles (8,208 km), and the current bid is $6,700, with 6 days to go until the auction ends. The clock’s ticking.
