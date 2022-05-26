Tom Cruise Faces Two F1 Drivers on the Track, Acts Like He's Maverick

Starting tomorrow, May 27, 2022, viewers will be able to strap themselves in theaters for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. With that in mind, Tom Cruise is everywhere on social media these days, as he is doing his job of promoting the film he is starring in. After a day that made many people envy James Corden, Tom Cruise now faces two former Formula 1 drivers on the track.
The video was published by Channel 4 Sport on their YouTube channel, and it involves a “dogfight” on the Silverstone racetrack. At this point, you may be thinking that the promotional video that you are about to watch is something that was filmed just a few weeks ago.
Well, you would be wrong, as the video below was filmed last year, around the time when Formula 1 came to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Some of the scenes in the video were previously shown on TV, as well as on social media, but the video has not been shown in its entirety, as you can see it below. The reason for the delay is simple.
The game of “dogfight” on the track involves Tom Cruise chasing David Coulthard and Mark Webber on the track. They are all driving Porsche 911 GT3s, and they speak of being wingmen to each other. Well, someone who knows a thing or two about wingmen, ever since 1986, at least, comes to say hello.
Tom Cruise is known for doing most, if not all his stunts, which means he knows how to fly airplanes, ride motorcycles and drive cars at speed. The American actor has proven himself on the track several times before this video was filmed, but he now faces two Formula 1 drivers. Retired F1 drivers, but still, F1 drivers.
As you would expect, Tom Cruise is here to deliver some of the best lines from the first Top Gun movie, which will surely make fans happy. With that being written, let's see who won.
