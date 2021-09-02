2021 Is a Terrible Year for Tom Cruise and All Tom Cruise Fans

So much for wishful thinking as regards seeing Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) drive and ride BMWs in the seventh Mission: Impossible installment in May 2022. Paramount Pictures has rescheduled the film, along with Top Gun: Maverick.
2021 is the year when the world won’t be getting a Tom Cruise movie on the big screen. Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun and Cruise’s love letter to aviation, was supposed to come out on November 19, 2021. Paramount has decided that the current scenario is not one favorable to theatrical releases, so it has moved it into the spot previously occupied by Mission: Impossible 7, Deadline reports.
This means that Top Gun will now open on May 27, 2022, while MI7 will premiere on September 30, 2022. Even these new dates should be taken as guidelines, since they’re subject to change if the international health crisis continues its dire progress.
As for why Paramount made this decision, the reason is simple: Mission: Impossible and even Top Gun, after all these years, are big tentpole productions. MI, for one, is a huge moneymaker, with a total gross of $3.57 billion across six movies. Such returns are made possible by huge budgets, with millions going into the production, including vehicles, stunts, locations, you name it.
In short, this is what allows Cruise to claim the title of Hollywood’s last action movie star, the man who will climb on top of the world’s tallest buildings, jump out of an airplane, or BASE jump on a motorcycle off a cliff, just to deliver entertainment.
These are the kind of movies whose budget you can’t recoup with streaming, so Paramount won’t have them run – or at least premiere – anywhere else but in a theater. And theaters are pretty much off limits right now, because they can’t run at full capacity.
In the meantime, here’s the action-packed trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.
