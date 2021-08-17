All Your Favorite Motorcycles In the Movies Come From Glory Moto Works

Hollywood has an ongoing love of motorcycles and the iconic characters who ride them. From Marlon Brando to Steve McQueen to Brad Pitt, motorcycles have regularly upstaged the actors who rode them to glory.
Justin Kell knows, and he and his company, Glory Motor Works, have managed to make a nice and high-profile living giving the people what they want - incredible motorcycles sure to move the Hollywood action forward at speed.
“People ask me all the time how I got started, and I don’t really have a good answer,” Kell told Charles Thorp of Inside Hook. “I opened a shop up that had a lot of cool, vintage bikes and people just started calling me to rent them for their movies. I found out fast they also needed help on the maintenance, instruction and even riding them on set. That was 15 years ago, and I’ve been brought on to help with the motorcycles in movies ever since.”
Since then, Kell has provided everything from vintage machines to the hottest rides on the planet for movies like Indiana Jones, The Matrix, Top Gun, Hell Ride, Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and now Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds.
According to Kell, Glory Motor Works Glory Motor Works has been hard at work customizing, building and imagining motorcycles for a variety of film industry projects since 1999.
The company’s purpose-built motorcycles are stars in and of themselves. Kell says movie motorcycles need to “function at high levels of operation, while being safe and reliable for talent and stunt performers,” and that means making sure these often high-performance machines need to be eye-catching and capable of taking on complex stunts and completing blistering action sequences.
Kell’s working collection includes fantastic machines from an Ariel Foursquare to the latest hyperbike from Kawasaki, the H2.
