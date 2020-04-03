Tom Cruise Grounded, Top Gun: Maverick Delayed

Like most non-essential businesses, Hollywood has shut down in response to the new Coronavirus pandemic, in a bid to slow down the rate of infection. By the looks of things, the summer of blockbusters is being canceled as well.
The first sign of it came two weeks ago, when Universal Studios broke the news to fans that Fast and Furious 9, aka Fast 9, had been pushed back to April 2021, from its initial May 2020 release schedule. The latest installment in the FF franchise was supposed to lead the summer blockbuster series, with its Memorial Weekend opening.
If you thought summer releases were safe, think again. Another highly-anticipated action movie is bowing out of the race, with the goal of keeping movie people and fans safe at these difficult times. Tom Cruise is saying on his Twitter that Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back to December 2020. It was supposed to come out in June.
“I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone,” the actor writes.
Maverick was aiming to be this summer’s biggest hit, with marketing underway as early as late last year. Tom Cruise himself did a lot of promotion for the film before getting to work on the seventh Mission: Impossible in Italy.
Much emphasis was placed on how Cruise did most of the stunts, as is his habit, and how the aerial stunts were physical stunts and not CGI. So what fans will eventually get to see in the long-anticipated sequel will be actors experiencing real G-forces in real F/A-18 Super Hornets (piloted by Navy pilots), real Navy helicopters and even a real Navy base.
So here’s to hoping this much realness (or promise thereof) is enough to keep you going until the new release date.
