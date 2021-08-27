5 Tom Cruise Is Vacationing on the $45 Million Triple Seven Superyacht

4 Here’s Jay Leno, 71, Hanging Off the Nose of a Flying Plane Just Like Tom Cruise

3 Tom Cruise’s 1986 Porsche 911 Targa From His Top Gun Days Is Now up for Grabs

2 All Your Favorite Motorcycles in the Movies Come From Glory Moto Works

1 Tom Cruise Lands by Helicopter in Couple’s Garden, Invites Them on a Ride

More on this:

Tom Cruise’s BMW X7 Was Stolen Right From Under Bodyguard’s Nose

Being an A-list celebrity and traveling at all times with a security detail is no guarantee for being protected against one of the most common ills affecting car owners: car theft. Just ask Tom Cruise. 6 photos



Cruise is now based at a Kent mansion but, for this particular scene, he spent a short while at the Grand Hotel in the city center, with a



According to the tabloid, the X7 was parked inside a hotel-approved lot, within walking distance from the entrance. Using a relay device, thieves nicked it right from under the nose of Cruise’s security detail, including his personal bodyguard who doubles as driver. The car theft itself wouldn’t have bothered the actor that much, had it not been for the fact that the X7 was packed with his very expensive luggage. All of it is gone.







“But everything inside it had gone,” an insider says, referring to Cruise’s very expensive luggage that was stolen. “It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad – but not as mad as Tom!” Understandably so: somewhere out there are several pieces of luggage packed with Cruise’s personal belongings.



Police have confirmed the X7 theft, adding that an investigation is ongoing to catch the culprits. Hopefully, CCTV footage will have caught them in the act and help with identifying them.



On a more positive note, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt will be The actor has been in England for months now, working on the seemingly-never-ending production of Mission: Impossible 7. This week, production stopped in the West Midlands, in Birmingham, where the train station was turned into a Dubai airport for an action-packed scene Cruise is now based at a Kent mansion but, for this particular scene, he spent a short while at the Grand Hotel in the city center, with a BMW X7 assigned to him on a permanent basis. It’s that car that got stolen on Tuesday morning, The Sun reports.According to the tabloid, the X7 was parked inside a hotel-approved lot, within walking distance from the entrance. Using a relay device, thieves nicked it right from under the nose of Cruise’s security detail, including his personal bodyguard who doubles as driver. The car theft itself wouldn’t have bothered the actor that much, had it not been for the fact that the X7 was packed with his very expensive luggage. All of it is gone. BMW has a long-standing partnership with the Mission: Impossible franchise, being Ethan Hunt’s marque of choice since the early days. When the X7 was reported missing, someone from BMW arranged for a replacement within minutes, says the tab. Police were equally quick in tracking it down and retrieving it, thanks to the tracker inside.“But everything inside it had gone,” an insider says, referring to Cruise’s very expensive luggage that was stolen. “It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad – but not as mad as Tom!” Understandably so: somewhere out there are several pieces of luggage packed with Cruise’s personal belongings.Police have confirmed the X7 theft, adding that an investigation is ongoing to catch the culprits. Hopefully, CCTV footage will have caught them in the act and help with identifying them.On a more positive note, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt will be driving and riding BMWs on the big screen again in May 2022, assuming we’re allowed to mingle in large enclosed spaces freely by then.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show Ethan Hunt's most famous BMWs. Photos in the gallery show Ethan Hunt's most famous BMWs.