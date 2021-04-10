Tom Cruise Couldn’t Stop Grinning During Aerial Stunts for Top Gun: Maverick

Ocean Moons Could Soon Be Swarming With Tiny Human-Made Robots

Just yesterday, Paramount Pictures announced that, despite initial optimistic scheduling, it would be skipping the blockbuster summer. Top Gun: Maverick, the long awaited and highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 movie, has been pushed back to November 2021. 1 photo



Before Paramount confirmed the fresh delay, Cruise sat down for an interview for The Graham Norton Show, soon to air on the BBC iPlayer. Joined by co-star Jennifer Connelly, he talked about the movie and what it was like to work on the upcoming two Mission: Impossible films during restrictions. As expected, the topic of doing all his own stunts came up,



Cruise told Graham that he was “a very physical actor” (hello,



For Maverick, Cruise learned to fly a real Super Hornet fighter jet, an accomplishment that’s already gotten plenty of media attention. Most of the film was shot on location at a military base, with the U.S. Navy reserving the right to veto the footage before it went to editing.



While Cruise is always up for the challenge of doing his own stunts, not the same can be said about his Maverick co-star Connelly. In fact, she says in the same interview, she would have probably passed on the project if she’d known she would be required to actually fly.



“When I signed on for the movie there was no flying for my character,” she explains. “I then found myself taxiing on a runway in a tiny plane with Tom and he said, ‘Have you been on a plane like this before? Have you ever done any aerobatic flying before?’ I started to get very nervous when he said, ‘It will be very graceful and very elegant,’ and that’s how I found out I would be up in the P51 with Tom flying it!”



It wasn’t just Connelly that had to learn to fly a fighter jet for the movie. According to producers, Tom had every member of the principal cast undergo the same kind of training he did, so



