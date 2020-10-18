5 Tom Cruise Rides His Bike Over a Mountain Cliff, While Chased by Helicopter

Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer Are Now Honorary Naval Aviators

Tom Cruise, the ultimate action movie star: he’s flown fighter jets, he’s scaled the tallest buildings in the world, he’s jumped off ramps on the top of a mountain, into the abyss. He has recently added another notch on his belt: Honorary Naval Aviator. 4 photos



In the meantime, he’s still reaping the benefits for the work he’s done in Top Gun, the original movie that came out in 1986. He and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were made Honorary Naval Aviators for that and for the way they strove to paint a realistic portrait of Naval Aviation. The ceremony took place on September 24, at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, before a screening of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, but was only disclosed to the media at the end of last week.



Members of the Naval Aviation were treated to a first look at the movie, which, again, puts Cruise in a fighter jet as pilot at U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School. Commander of Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller III presented Cruise and Bruckheimer with their new distinctions, and highlighted their work in shining the correct light on the work done by “the world’s greatest Navy.”



Bruckheimer was present at the ceremony to accept the honor in person, but Cruise could only attend via live streaming.



“In the history of motion pictures, there is not a more iconic aviation movie than the 1986 Paramount Pictures film Top Gun,” the official statement says. “Its characters, dialogue and imagery are ingrained in the minds of an entire generation of Americans. The movie captured the hearts of millions, making a profound positive impact on recruiting for Naval Aviation, and significantly promoted and supported Naval Aviation and put aircraft carriers and naval aircraft into popular culture.”



For the sequel Maverick, both Cruise and Bruckheimer spent months at an airbase on location, closely communicating with officials to ensure they remained authentic in the setup and depiction of every scene.

