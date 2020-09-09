Tom Cruise Rode a Honda Off a Mountain Cliff for MI7 Norway Stunt, Not a BMW

James Bond and Aston Martins. Back to the Future and DeLoreans. Gone in 60 Seconds and the Ford Mustang Eleanor. Last but not least, Mission: Impossible and BMW. One thing is not like the others, not anymore at least.
Since the start of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt has been driving and riding BMWs in all installments. It’s true, other vehicles were used and even got extended screen time, but BMW has always been front and center. So why is Cruise jumping off a cliff in a modified Honda?
The other day, a video captured by media in Norway showed Tom Cruise performing what must be his most daring stunt to date: on top of the mountain Helsetkopen, near Hellesyl, he rode his bike across a recently built ramp, launching off into the air at the end – and over the cliff. The bike crashed to the ground, and Cruise parachuted back to safety.
New photos confirm that, number one, the stunt was legit and will be included in the film and, number two, that Tom did all the work himself. If you wish to feel old and out of shape regardless of your age or physical condition, available at the bottom of the page is the video: here is a 58-year-old actor performing an incredibly dangerous stunt, while a drone and a helicopter camera are shooting every second of it.
The just-surfaced photos seem to hint at another thing, namely that the years-long relation between MI and BMW may have ended or changed. There’s no official word on the bikes that Cruise jumped off the cliff on (he did four takes before the actual shot, so that would be five bikes in total), but pundits believe it’s the same bike he used for rehearsals on the UK set: a lightly modified Honda CRF450R.
For rehearsals, Tom used both a red and black CRF450R and a silver one. Fox Auto notes that the bike seen in the now-viral Norway video looks like a silver CRF450R. This could mean one of two things: either Ethan Hunt is going outside his BMW comfort zone for his seventh mission, or BMW bikes are too precious to smash in production so replacements are used and the BMW will magically show up in post-production.
We’ll see in November 2021, when the film drops in theaters.
The other day, a video captured by media in Norway showed Tom Cruise performing what must be his most daring stunt to date: on top of the mountain Helsetkopen, near Hellesyl, he rode his bike across a recently built ramp, launching off into the air at the end – and over the cliff. The bike crashed to the ground, and Cruise parachuted back to safety.
New photos confirm that, number one, the stunt was legit and will be included in the film and, number two, that Tom did all the work himself. If you wish to feel old and out of shape regardless of your age or physical condition, available at the bottom of the page is the video: here is a 58-year-old actor performing an incredibly dangerous stunt, while a drone and a helicopter camera are shooting every second of it.
The just-surfaced photos seem to hint at another thing, namely that the years-long relation between MI and BMW may have ended or changed. There’s no official word on the bikes that Cruise jumped off the cliff on (he did four takes before the actual shot, so that would be five bikes in total), but pundits believe it’s the same bike he used for rehearsals on the UK set: a lightly modified Honda CRF450R.
For rehearsals, Tom used both a red and black CRF450R and a silver one. Fox Auto notes that the bike seen in the now-viral Norway video looks like a silver CRF450R. This could mean one of two things: either Ethan Hunt is going outside his BMW comfort zone for his seventh mission, or BMW bikes are too precious to smash in production so replacements are used and the BMW will magically show up in post-production.
We’ll see in November 2021, when the film drops in theaters.
Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y— zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7.#TomCruise #MissionImpossible @TomCruise @chrismcquarrie pic.twitter.com/ou8BGEWrjd— TOP GUN : MAVERICK (@Ethan77079079) August 22, 2020
Tom Cruise una vez más haciendo lo imposible por sorprendernos en una sala de cine #MissionImpossible7 pic.twitter.com/83w5d7rmgH— WEBBTERTAINMENT™ (@webbtertainment) September 7, 2020