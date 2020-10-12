Is Tom Cruise Driving a BMW M5 Without Doors in Rome for MI7?! Probably!

More than two years have passed since Tom Cruise reprised the already-iconic role of Ethan Hunt, agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), in the sixth installment of the film series. We have been getting constant reports about the star working hard to make sure the seventh installment – without a title for the moment – will be completed in time. And, as always, we are always down on checking out what’s he driving when on duty.

13 photos