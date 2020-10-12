Is Tom Cruise Driving a BMW M5 Without Doors in Rome for MI7?! Probably!

More than two years have passed since Tom Cruise reprised the already-iconic role of Ethan Hunt, agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), in the sixth installment of the film series. We have been getting constant reports about the star working hard to make sure the seventh installment – without a title for the moment – will be completed in time. And, as always, we are always down on checking out what’s he driving when on duty.
As far as we can tell from the latest footage depicting an ongoing stunt shoot somewhere in Italy, BMW and the Mission Impossible franchise have remained on good terms, and ready for some more action. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing even more entertaining stuff than we already did in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
A tall order, we know, since the franchise has a habit of pushing the pedal to an ever-stretching floor with every installment. But, hey, they so far delivered. So, we have high hopes for this one as well.
And do give a little prayer to the gods of automobile that by the time MI7 premieres (November 19, 2021, as far as we know right now) everything is back to normal with a cure to the global health crisis.
Back to the latest video coming courtesy of SupercarsNews, the low-resolution footage is depicting a car chase involving a BMW, somebody at the wheel – most likely the titular character of Ethan Hunt – and lots of Italy’s police in hot pursuit.
What’s interesting here is that – aside from the action seemingly taking place on the narrow and picturesque streets of Rome – said BMW lacks any doors (probably not an option to come from the Bavarians any time soon), and the man behind the wheel could be Tom Cruise, and not a random stunt driver.
OK, we’re going to be treating this with a grain of salt, but the evidence favors the star’s presence. First of all, the action is not taking place at exceedingly high speed, so there’s no major jeopardy for the actor (at least in Tom Cruise’ terms of actual danger). Then, we all know very well he likes to do his own stuff. That’s what he lives for, and that’s why he’s so respected.
Plus, the thumbnail of the video (see it in the gallery as well) shows Tom Cruise strapped and ready to roll – with a big rig on the roof to make sure the cinematographers capture his Etan Hunt impersonation in much higher detail than we’re allowed to see here.
Also, as far as we can tell, this could be the 2021 BMW M5 (perhaps even a Competition model) - a fitting follow-up to Fallout’s own M5 stunts.
And, even if that’s not Tom behind those deleted doors of the M5, we still get to check out a little of the upcoming action – and know it was filmed at the highest level thanks to those Porsche Cayenne and Nissan GT-R camera cars...
