Micromobility in Florida: The Leaf Blower-Powered Mop Bucket With Umbrella Sail

You don’t have to break the bank in order to have that first- or last- mile of your commute covered, but you do have to think out of the box. Or mop bucket, in this case.
The latest take on micromobility comes from Florida and has a very definite Florida flavor to it. Who said you have to ride a scooter, bike or some other device that will likely set you back at least $1,500, when you can use household items and get the job done just as well?
Let Brian Edward Kahrs of Clearwater, Florida show you how it’s done. Brian describes himself as a part-time janitor, but he’s also an actor who occasionally goes by the name Chairman Platinum and describes himself as “just some smelly old fart” (he is, in fact, ripped, handsome and very funny, having already had several successful shots at viral funny content).
Brian took a mop bucket, a leaf blower he happened to have around and an old umbrella that was still in good condition. He hopped inside the bucket and, aiming the leaf blower at the open umbrella, crafted himself a fast and very fun micromobility solution that can “sail” down bike paths with considerable speed – and even more noise. He calls this “the blue collar limousine” and says it’s an “offbeat and subcompact” vehicle that is “fuel-efficient, economical and a fun way to travel.”
Available at the bottom of the page is a video of Brian’s take on micromobility. You can see he upgraded the wheels on his “limousine” at some point, more likely in order to get more speed and stability. The “limousine” is versatile too, since it allows a variety of riding positions, from the classic butt-inside-the-bucket to stretched on the back or flat on the belly. As long as you’re not partial to personal comfort, one assumes.
“Nothing like taking a cruise along Clearwater Beach after a long night of mopping floors and scrubbing toilets,” Brian says in the caption.
He doesn’t say anything about range, but the video will (intentionally) make you believe it’s decent. One thing is certain, though: this thing is definitely fun. And a great way to make people smile, which is what we all need more of today.
