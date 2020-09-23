Tom Cruise Is Officially Going to Space in October 2021, on Board Axiom

In May this year, when the entire world was in lockdown and people barely got any work done, Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman were in talks with NASA and Elon Musk in order to shoot an actual movie in space.
Because he’s done pretty much any stunt you can think of on Earth, Cruise is looking up at the stars for ideas for his next one – quite literally so. For his next, yet-untitled movie, he will be flying to space to deliver the most immersive and convincing movie experience ever. Forget about green screens and CGI, because Cruise isn’t playing around.
After news of the breakthrough event was confirmed by both NASA and Musk’s SpaceX, not much else was heard of the project. A couple of experienced astronauts issued some sound words of advice to Cruise about training for the mission, which, as expected, will include everything from learning how to eat solids to using the toilet in no gravity. But officially, there’s been almost complete radio silence.
Until now.
Space Shuttle Almanac obtained the 2020-2023 ISS official manifest and it confirms the space mission. It also puts an exact date to it: October 2021. That’s when the Space X Crew Dragon Axiom Tourist Flight takes off, with Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria (holder of two NASA spacewalk records), Cruise and Liman on board the Axiom Space Station.
A third tourist spot is still open but, before you start saving up pennies in the hope of securing it for yourself, know that rumor has it that it might be filled by a female actor, a “Bond type of girl.” If so, she would be Cruise’s love interest in the movie we know nothing of right now, except that it’s not another Mission: Impossible installment.
As for how quickly Cruise and Liman are moving on this project, don’t be surprised. They were first to announce the first-ever feat and they understandably want to be first to actually carry it through.
So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz— Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020
No I think at least for the October flight I believe there will be another actor joining Cruise. Possibly a Bond type girl.— Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020