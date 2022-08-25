Butta’Scotch 1936 Ford Is the Definition of Old-School Hot Rodding

When it comes to enjoying special custom works the likes of hot rods, there’s no other place on this planet as suitable as the good old America. The birthplace of the genre is still offering tons of insane custom projects to enjoy, admire, or even buy, even almost eight decades after the first such vehicle got made.
The best places to try to find a worthwhile hot rod will always be car auctions. In early September, Mecum is holding one over in Dallas, and it’s there where this heavily modified 1936 Ford will try to find a new owner.
The hot rod was put together by Missouri-based Ace Fabrication and was first shown in complete form last year. It’s officially dubbed Butta’Scotch, on account of the Butterscotch color on the body that wraps around the black interior.
The classic-look, open-wheel Ford sits on a one-off chassis the builder says was made by hand. Up front, and exposed to the elements behind the grille, is a 327ci (5.4-liter) V8 Chevrolet engine that rocks ported and polished heads, a Weiand WC 4-2 barrel intake, and a five-speed transmission.
The engine breathes through a polished stainless custom exhaust, while stopping power is ensured by means of custom-made hardware.
The black interior is shielded from snow and cold by means of a chopped top. Up front, two 1936 Ford coupe headlights sit close to the ground and the wheels, while at the opposite end a truck bed makes the entire thing look particularly utilitarian.
As said, the Butta’Scotch is for sale and will go under the hammer on Saturday, September 10. No mention is made of how much it is expected to fetch, but as far as we can tell there’s a reserve on this thing, so chances are the battle for it will be quite bitter.
