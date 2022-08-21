autoevolution
1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Comes Out of Long-Term Storage, Gets First Wash in 17 Years

21 Aug 2022, 17:18 UTC
Built in almost five million units over three years, the Chevrolet Tri-Five is anything but rare. And this is both good and bad news for Tri-Five enthusiasts.
The good news is that there are still plenty of them out there to be purchased at reasonable prices. On the flip side, a large number of Tri-Fives are currently rotting away in junkyards, damaged beyond salvation. A sad sight no matter if you're into Bel Airs and Nomads or the more mundane 210 and 150.

With so many Tri-Five damned to rust away, I can't help but get excited whenever I see an example come out of long-term storage still in one piece. This 1955 Bel Air two-door sedan is one of those cars. And it's been locked for about 14 years.

Granted, it's not a highly desirable Sport Coupe model or the rare Nomad wagon, but these two-door sedans are just as cool as far as styling goes. Especially if they're finished in red and white, arguably one of the coolest color combos for a 1955 Tri-Five.

Granted, this two-door sedan is rather dirty after three years on the front lawn and 14 more years in a garage, but its first cleaning in 17 years unveils a solid paint job that will shine again with a bit of detailing and buffing. Yes, it has quite a few battle scars, but that's not surprising given its past.

You see, YouTube's "Hubie's Garage" has had this Bel Air since 1983 and he used it as a drag car and "family hot rod" until he parked it in 2005. That's more than 20 years of family trips and quarter-mile runs, activities that will always leave marks.

But the good news is that this Bel Air is almost back in action. I'm pretty sure it's not road-worthy just yet, but leaving the garage after 17 years is a great first step toward revival. And hopefully, it will hit car shows and drag strips sooner than later. And I also hope it has a potent V8 under the hood.

