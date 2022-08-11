Winnebago Chieftain Ramp Truck Conversion Is Half RV, Half Hot Rod Hauler

Introduced in the early 1970s, the Winnebago Chieftain was one of the most desirable campers of its kind. Come 2022 and it's become somewhat collectible, but many of them are still rotting away in junkyards. Here's one that was rescued from a sad life off the road and turned into a ramp truck.
Yup, a motorhome is a rather strange choice for a ramp truck conversion, but the folks over at the Rod Shop Collective made it work. As in they kept about half of the camper as original as possible and chopped the rear section to fit a ramp that's big enough to haul a car.
So technically, this Winnie is still a camper. Sure, there's no sleeping area and the bathroom is gone, but it looks like it can still provide room for up to four people in the area behind the front seats.
Dubbed Rampagabo, the project started life as an early 1970s Chieftain that's been sitting for a few years in the original owner's backyard. Unable to restore and drive it, he sold it to the guys running a shop in Louisville, Kentucky.
Having just completed the project in July 2022, they didn't waste any time and drove the Rampabago to the 2022 Street Rod Nationals for its maiden car show. With a highly-modified and incredibly cool Ford Model A hot rod on its back. And thanks to YouTube's "Hot Rod Hoarder," we can see it sitting pretty and showcasing its brand-new, white-and-blue livery (W stripe included, of course).
The Winnebago is shown briefly from the 0:42-minute mark, but the footage also includes a bunch of awesome hot rods displayed at the 2022 Street Rod Nationals. The event was also packed with hot rods, gassers, and a fine selection of old-school dragsters. Head over to the 3:40-minute mark and you'll see a 1966 Chevrolet Biscayne with numbers-matching everything and only 1,500 miles (2,414 km) on the clock.
Getting back to the Winnie in question, how do you like the ramp truck conversion? Is it a good option for an old, beat-up camper or should it have been restored to original specifications? Let me know in the comments.
