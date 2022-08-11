Brabus' New Tuning Program Brings Out the Sportiness Within the Mercedes-Benz EQS

There is a new kid on the Brabus block, and that is the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The electric luxury sedan brings enhancements inside and out, and even beneath the skin, and is not an over-the-top proposal.
Starting on the outside, the Mercedes-Benz EQS by Brabus gets a new carbon fiber front lip that improves the aerodynamics, and reduces lift. The bumper attachments for the side air intakes are said to direct airstream better to the brakes, and radiators.
Air deflectors, made of the same lightweight material, were installed in front of the wheel arches. The rear diffuser came from the same tuning company, and so did the trunk lid spoiler. All exterior parts made by Brabus optimize airflow, and improve the aerodynamic lift by 40%, while also enhancing the car’s Cd value by 7.2%.
Filling the arches are the new Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition forged wheels. They sport a two-tone finish, measure 22 inches in diameter, and were wrapped in 255/35 front and 295/30 rear tires, and thanks to their lightweight design, they are said to improve stability and handling. The SportXtra suspension module can adjust the ride height at the push of a button, lowering it by up to 15 mm (0.6 in) at the front, and 25 mm (1 in) at the rear, and this is the only upgrade that lies beneath the skin.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the stainless steel sills with backlit Brabus logo that automatically matches the ambient lighting of the interior. Aluminum pedal pads, which can be ordered in carbon as an option, and floor mats, and trunk mats made of velour or quilted leather round off the Brabus offering for the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
The pictured zero-emission sedan is in the EQS 450 configuration, and Brabus is looking to sell it. Their official website reveals that it has a price tag of €173,889.94 (equal to $178,486), including tax, attached to it.
