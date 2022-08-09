1973 Winnebago Indian With Refreshed Interior Is Ready for the Perfect Summer Vacation

Vintage motorhomes are undeniably cool, but they can be difficult and expensive to maintain. Some also complain that they're not exactly comfortable either. Well, this 1973 Winnebago Indian is a nice blend of old-school looks and modern amenities.
Yes, this Winnie looks like a 50-year survivor on the outside. It's completely stock, and the worn-out yellow stripes indicate that it has been taking people on vacation for quite some time. However, things look completely different inside the cabin.
That's because most of the original furnishing and amenities are gone, having been replaced with modern features. It has brand-new flooring and trim, custom countertops and lights, and new outlets.
There's also a new water heater, water tank and pump, and a modern sink. The upholstery also appears to have been revived, but the materials retain a vintage look.
The drivetrain has also been refreshed. The 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 was serviced by an RV dealer, while the old gearbox was replaced with a brand-new 727 Torque-Flite automatic.
On top of that, the odo shows only 57,000 miles (91,733 km), which isn't a lot for a motorhome. The Indian also rides on new shocks, so it shouldn't need any work in that department anytime soon.
It does need a few things, though. According to the seller, the RV is missing a mirror, the stove, and the stove fan. But overall, it's a nicely refreshed Winnebago that should run for many years without major repairs or upgrades.
If you're looking for that perfect summer vacation hauler that looks vintage but comes with modern amenities, this Indian might be it.
The RV is located in Grapeview, Washington, and the seller is asking $18,000 or best offer to let it go. The Winnebago is listed on Facebook Marketplace.
Introduced in 1967, one year after it launched its first self-contained motorhome, the Indian D-22 became one of Winnebago's most iconic RVs. And just like the Brave, yet another small Winnie, it's built around a Dodge chassis. Would you travel and camp in a vintage Winnebago, or would you rather spend your hard-earned on a modern RV?
