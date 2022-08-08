This 2023 Thor Geneva Motorhome Fits Everything Into One Compact Package

A Class C motorhome is a great option for first-time RVers. It blends the maneuverability that Class B RVs have with the capacity of a larger motorhome. The new Geneva from Thor Motor Coach is a wonderful choice for solo travelers since it’s a compact motorhome that can fit many goodies inside.
This motorhome sits on a Ford E-Series chassis. Under the hood, it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. The 2023 Geneva is available in different floor plans, but we’re going to look at the 22VA. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews offered a full tour of the model, showing his audience what it’s all about.
The 22VA measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Unfortunately, his RV does not come with a slide-out. Still there’s plenty of interior space for a couple or solo travelers. Its exterior features a 15-ft (4.5-meter) awning that allows people to spend some time outdoors even when it’s sunny or when it rains. It also has amazing storage space that comes in handy when you want to carry with you bigger items.
The interior is filled with amenities. There’s a bunk over the cab that can comfortably sleep two adults. This area is bathed in natural light since it includes a skylight and a window. It even has a TV that can be viewed from the kitchen or the dinette.
Speaking of the dinette, it has two comfortable seats with storage underneath and a large table with cup holders that drops down to form a bed. Above this area are several cabinets that can be used to put away your belongings.
The kitchen faces the dinette, and it is equipped with a small sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, a refrigerator, and of course, more storage space. The countertop is pretty small, but the 22VA has a flip-up counter extension that makes up for that.
Next to the kitchen is a generous closet where you can hang your clothes. Travelers will find the bedroom at the rear, which can be separated from the rest of the motorhome via a privacy curtain. There’s not much going on there. You can spot a queen-size bed that has several cabinets placed above.
Finally, the bathroom in this RV is pretty compact. However, it does have a generous shower, a round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a standard flush toilet. There’s even a doggie bowl right next to the shower as well!
For all of this, the 2023 Thor Geneva 22VA starts at $123,435 MSRP. Take a look at the clip attached below and see for yourself what the model has to offer.
