This Thor Four Winds RV Fits Everything You Need in a Functional Space

Whether you plan to have a weekend getaway in two or travel with friends, this Class C RV from Thor Motor Coach might be a fantastic choice. The 2022 Four Winds is a practical motorhome that manages to fit inside all the amenities you need.
This Class C motorhome is available in multiple floor plans, but we’re going to look at the 25M. It’s a model that comes with a rear bathroom and a Murphy bed. Plus, it has a slide-out that increases the overall living space, offering people more room to stretch out.
The RV is based on the Ford E-Series chassis. Under the hood, it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. The model measures 25.2 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide).
It is a compact motorhome, but you have a decent walkway even without the slide-out fully extended. You can access every part of the 25M and even open the fridge. Of course, when the wall slide is in place, you get some extra space that allows you to move freely inside.
The cab area features a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two people. They can watch the TV from there as well, and they have a MaxxAir fan installed right above that keeps the air fresh. Of course, that’s not the only thing that this motorhome includes. A few steps ahead is the dinette, which has comfortable seats with built-in storage and a table that drops down to form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
The kitchen faces the dinette, and it is packed with features. There’s a counter-extension that maximizes countertop space, a sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, and a nice refrigerator. You also get plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.
Then you have the living room/bedroom. It’s a versatile area that includes a couch, which transforms into a queen-size Murphy bed when needed. From the couch/bed, you can watch the TV mounted on the opposite side that does have some storage area behind. You also can spot several drawers there and a closet that can be used for hanging clothes.
At the rear is the bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious. It has a sink with storage underneath, a generous shower, a medicine cabinet, a toilet, and some more drawers for storage. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews offered a full tour of the 2022 Thor Four Winds 24M. You can check the clip down below to see what this motorhome is all about.
