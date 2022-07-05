Volvo FH12 Motorhome Looks Like the Epitome of Luxury on Wheels, Costs About $1 Million

We all need a sense of direction in life. Setting a goal is a healthy thing to do, and it helps you progress to the next level. For some people, that goal can be a fast car, a big house, a trip around the world, or starting a family. Of course, it often happens that we chase after all these goals and more. But it can be wise to pursue just one at a time; getting there will be much easier that way.
We've come across something that sounds like all the previously mentioned goals packed into a really big one. It has wheels, you can sleep inside of it, it can take you around the world, and you can start a family while you're at it.
Bonus point for the fact that it can also carry around an extra set of wheels for fun times with fewer worries. How many times have you started daydreaming about how you'd spend $1 million if you had it in cash? With that kind of money, you can buy a decent apartment or house and get several cars and bikes while you're at it.
If you're going to spend most of your cash on buying a home, you will live rent-free and worry-free. But where's the excitement in that? What about the adventure? If your bank account is depleted by the time you buy the house, how are you going to see the world and do all the things you dreamed of doing?
This Volvo FH12 has got you covered. This 6x2/4 truck can be home to a total of four people and has everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle on the road.
But keep in mind that you have access to a remote-controlled hydraulic ramp that leads into the "Porsche Garage," as the seller describes it. Of course, the 911 seen in the pictures is not included in the sale, so you'd have to buy one first.
Given the setup of this truck, we imagine it would be great to take it on a tour of either North America or Europe. You could plan the whole thing and stop at all the iconic race tracks and spectacular mountain roads and then have fun in your sports car of choice.
That would be an epic journey indeed! Spending 12 months onboard this mansion on wheels, you're looking at covering at least 40,000 miles (64,373 km) by the end of it all. That's almost twice the distance the FH12 has been driven so far.
has an asking price of €940,100 ($963,818). Seeing how impressive this vehicle is, you can't just go out and buy any cheap, ordinary Porsche.
Our suggestion would be to get a 991.2 GT2 RS; that way, people will be twice as shocked whenever you pull up to a racetrack. But it will also require an extra $600,000 or so, depending on the mileage.
Bonus point for the fact that it can also carry around an extra set of wheels for fun times with fewer worries. How many times have you started daydreaming about how you'd spend $1 million if you had it in cash? With that kind of money, you can buy a decent apartment or house and get several cars and bikes while you're at it.
If you're going to spend most of your cash on buying a home, you will live rent-free and worry-free. But where's the excitement in that? What about the adventure? If your bank account is depleted by the time you buy the house, how are you going to see the world and do all the things you dreamed of doing?
This Volvo FH12 has got you covered. This 6x2/4 truck can be home to a total of four people and has everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle on the road.
But keep in mind that you have access to a remote-controlled hydraulic ramp that leads into the "Porsche Garage," as the seller describes it. Of course, the 911 seen in the pictures is not included in the sale, so you'd have to buy one first.
Given the setup of this truck, we imagine it would be great to take it on a tour of either North America or Europe. You could plan the whole thing and stop at all the iconic race tracks and spectacular mountain roads and then have fun in your sports car of choice.
That would be an epic journey indeed! Spending 12 months onboard this mansion on wheels, you're looking at covering at least 40,000 miles (64,373 km) by the end of it all. That's almost twice the distance the FH12 has been driven so far.
has an asking price of €940,100 ($963,818). Seeing how impressive this vehicle is, you can't just go out and buy any cheap, ordinary Porsche.
Our suggestion would be to get a 991.2 GT2 RS; that way, people will be twice as shocked whenever you pull up to a racetrack. But it will also require an extra $600,000 or so, depending on the mileage.