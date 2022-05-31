Rugged RV Started Life as a Dakar Service Truck, Is Now Offered as a Rental on Camptoo

An off-road truck is a perfect base for a rugged RV that can access almost any place on earth without worrying about roads. Some of the best trucks for this job are the civilian versions of military trucks. We argue that a truck tested during the most brutal stints of the Dakar Rally is even better, and at least one person agreed with us. The result was an RV rental offered on the Camptoo platform.
The MAN truck here has been used in Dakar rallies during the 2000s as a service truck, with nine years in service for KTM and Orlen's rally teams. It was converted into an off-road RV with omnipotent capabilities to explore rough terrain upon retirement. The truck is now offered as a rental, so that anyone can see what a Dakar truck is capable of. We mean anyone in Europe, as this MAN RV is offered on the Dutch version of Camptoo.
The Dakar veteran was converted into an expedition camper by a professional company in 2011. As you can imagine, it was fitted with all the amenities expected from a capable motorhome. The RV can sleep four and comes with off-grid features such as solar panels and batteries, 79 gallons (300 liters) of water, and two diesel tanks for a total of 211 gallons (800 liters) of fuel. As you can see, it can spend a lot of time away from civilization.
The truck measures 25 feet (7.7 meters), so it needs a proper driving license. It also features a passage between the cabin and the living unit, a relatively rare feature for those RVs. The main bed is large enough to fit two people, while a second one can be deployed in the seating area when necessary. The kitchen is equipped with a three-burner stove and two refrigerators, so you can keep a lot of beer at the right temperature. The bathroom comes with a shower and a toilet.
The rugged RV comes with an insurance policy covering Europe, and the minimum reservation time is seven days. There is no word on the rental rates in the Camptoo listing, but you need to contact the owner anyway because you can only get the RV if you pass a driving test.
