The 2023 Thor Palazzo Is an Amenity-Rich RV That Can Sleep Up to Seven People

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a Class A motorhome that lets you and your friends travel in style. The RV is filled with amenities and pops its slide-outs to sleep up to seven travelers in comfort.
The Palazzo is available in five different floor plans. However, Thor offered a detailed tour of the new 37.6 model, which comes with three slide-outs that maximize the living space. It measures 38.11 ft (11.6 meters) in length, and it's 8.5-ft (2.5-meters) wide, and it features two full bathrooms and bunk beds.
On the outside, you'll notice that this RV has a mid-entry instead of the traditional bus-style one that is usually found at the front. There's also an awning with LED lights that lets people use the outdoor space even when it's sunny or rainy. Other features included are an entertainment center with a TV and some storage areas.
The interior has a decent walkway even without the slide-outs extended. You can open the fridge and access every area without any problem. However, when it gains some extra space, this motorhome feels more like a mini-mansion on wheels. Right as you step inside, to the right, you'll find a drop-down overhead bunk with safety netting that has enough space for two adults.
Next to the cockpit area is the dinette, which has comfortable seats with built-in storage and a large table that does drop down to make a bed. Above the dinette is a TV that can be viewed from the theater seats placed right next to the entry. Customers can choose to have a large couch there instead of the theater seats – it's up to every individual's preferences.
The kitchen in the Palazzo 37.6 is well-equipped, and it includes a stainless steel sink, an electric induction cooktop, a convection microwave, and a residential refrigerator. Of course, there are also several cabinets and drawers that people can use to put away the cookware.
Towards the rear, to the left, are the bunk beds. These are great for the kids, and there's even a small ladder that can be used to access the top bed. On the opposite side is one of the two bathrooms, which comes with a shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a toilet.
The other bathroom is at the rear, right next to the master bedroom. This one is larger, and it has a generous shower, a sink, a large closet, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet.
Finally, the bedroom in the 37.6 is pretty spacious. It has enough room for a queen-size bed, a wardrobe, some cabinets, a TV, and a stackable washer and dryer. For all of these, the 2023 Palazzo 37.6 starts at $363,600 MSRP. You can check the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of this luxury motorhome.
