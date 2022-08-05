1995 Mitsubishi Delica JB500 Camper Hides a Couple of Surprises, It's Still a Great Rig

Once the 25-year mark has passed, Americans can legally import Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles into the U.S. That’s how many right-hand-drive campers have entered the country. This 1995 Mitsubishi Delica selling on Bring a Trailer shows why people appreciate them so much.
The Mitsubishi Delica is a very powerful off-road vehicle, considering it’s built on top of the Mitsubishi Pajero’s platform. With its tiny footprint and cute cabin, you wouldn’t guess it. Many people carrier versions have been transformed into camper vans able to reach the most inaccessible areas, thanks to their 4x4 transmission and powerful diesel engine. A lot fewer were factory-built motorhomes based on the pickup version of the Delica.
This 1995 Delica JB500 is one of them, and you can see it doesn’t look much different than other motorhomes, although it is smaller. It’s a right-hand drive camper imported in December 2021 from Japan, so a few things are worth mentioning. Not a deal-breaker but also not ideal: the access door inside the camper is on the wrong side of the vehicle. This means you need to park in a safe spot before you can get off. Otherwise, you’ll end up in the middle of the road.
Another thing to consider is that the electrical system works at 220 volts. You will need a converter to safely plug in most electrical appliances. If you are ok with that, the Delica camper might prove a good investment, considering its outstanding qualities. As you’d expect, everything you might need for camping is provided onboard, including a bathroom with a shower. The cab-over bed is large enough to sleep two while at the same time offering a fantastic panoramic view.
The kitchen features a two-burner stove operating on propane, a sink, and a refrigerator. The living quarters can be heated or cooled as desired, thanks to a propane heater and the front and rear air conditioning system. The camper is listed on Bring a Trailer, where three gentlemen have raised the price to $9,995. This is far from this rig’s potential, so expect to at least double its price in the coming days.
