Man Steals a Car, Then Another One, Then an Ambulance, Then a Fire Truck, Flees on Foot

A 30-year-old man from Meridianville, Alabama, has played some Grand Theft Auto in real life, as he ended up stealing multiple vehicles in a row, including an ambulance and a fire truck, before eventually trying to flee on foot.
It all started the last weekend when Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, 30, tried to steal a car at the Circle K gas station on Highway 31 North in Athens.
Being spotted by the owner of the car, the man ran away, eventually jumping into another vehicle. This is the first stolen car.
As he was driving on Pryor Street, Hayes rear-ended a vehicle that he wanted to steal as well. After a short dispute with the other driver, he gave up and fled on foot, eventually breaking into a business and stealing the keys to another car. This is the second stolen car.
Hayes drove away but eventually wrecked this car as well, at which point the vehicle was spotted by the crew of an ambulance. Trying to figure out if the driver needed help, the ambulance stopped next to stolen car number two and asked Hayes to get into the patient compartment to check him for injuries.
The man, however, had different plans, so he jumped into the driver’s seat, pushed one of the medics outside the vehicle, and drove away.
With the police on his tail, Hayes tried to run away in the creek under US-31, eventually getting back on the highway, this time jumping into a fire truck belonging to the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department.
He drove away once again, obviously with even more police officers chasing them. The driver eventually totaled the fire truck in a thicket, so he tried to flee on foot. This attempt wasn’t as successful as the rest of the night, so he was eventually arrested.
He’s now facing multiple charges, including (obviously) possession of several drugs.
Being spotted by the owner of the car, the man ran away, eventually jumping into another vehicle. This is the first stolen car.
As he was driving on Pryor Street, Hayes rear-ended a vehicle that he wanted to steal as well. After a short dispute with the other driver, he gave up and fled on foot, eventually breaking into a business and stealing the keys to another car. This is the second stolen car.
Hayes drove away but eventually wrecked this car as well, at which point the vehicle was spotted by the crew of an ambulance. Trying to figure out if the driver needed help, the ambulance stopped next to stolen car number two and asked Hayes to get into the patient compartment to check him for injuries.
The man, however, had different plans, so he jumped into the driver’s seat, pushed one of the medics outside the vehicle, and drove away.
With the police on his tail, Hayes tried to run away in the creek under US-31, eventually getting back on the highway, this time jumping into a fire truck belonging to the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department.
He drove away once again, obviously with even more police officers chasing them. The driver eventually totaled the fire truck in a thicket, so he tried to flee on foot. This attempt wasn’t as successful as the rest of the night, so he was eventually arrested.
He’s now facing multiple charges, including (obviously) possession of several drugs.